Midi skirts are on our radar for fall 2017, but let’s be honest, when were they not in style over the past season? As we breeze into fall, these flowy wardrobe staples can easily transition from a season of crop tops, loose tanks and strappy sandals to the next next, full of sweaters and leather jackets.
But, what shoes should you wear with mid-length skirts that are both flattering and comfortable? A few key tips when shopping for the perfect midi-complementary footwear:
- The skirt is the focal piece of your look, so pick a shoe that doesn’t compete with the aesthetic, length and width of the skirt
- Pointed toes, as opposed to rounded, will streamline your bottom half
- Remember: rules are meant to be broken. Wear sneakers, ankle booties or even flats with a midi skirt ― just be sure they elongate your silhouette instead of cutting the length of your legs
Because we know how easily the wrong shoe can take a midi skirt from chic to dowdy, we’ve rounded up seven shoes you can easily pair with midis for an effortless, yet flattering, look. Check them out below, and don’t forget to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.
