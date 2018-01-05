What Should You Say to Kids When Their Fave YouTube Stars Cross the Line?

By Caroline Knorr, Common Sense Media

While there's plenty of good stuff happening on YouTube, it's not surprising that its stars push the boundaries of good taste. For one, they're mostly young, unfiltered, and bound to make some very public mistakes. Also, the more extreme the antic, the more page views they get, which can translate into millions of dollars.

Here's the way these things usually go: A YouTuber does or says something totally shocking; half of the internet erupts into outrage; and the other half rushes to the YouTuber's defense. The offending video is taken down -- but not before people flock to the channel to see what the controversy is all about. To complete the cycle, the YouTuber issues an apology video. Along the way, the YouTuber increases his or her notoriety, racks up tons of views, and miraculously strengthens their fan base. Google may give them a slap on the wrist, but it also gets a percentage of the hosts' ad revenue -- which is bolstered by the page views -- making it seem as though no stunt is too extreme to film for public consumption. Even after his offensive videos were discovered and Disney dropped him from a planned deal, PewDiePie is still one of the highest-paid internet stars.

It's a process lots of parents recognize as sensationalistic and exploitive. But kids feel protective of YouTube and its stars. YouTube is their go-to for news, pop culture, and trends. The hosts introduce them to cool, trendy new stuff, from video games to makeup and fashion. YouTubers bolster this connection by collecting followers on all social media, including Snapchat, Twitter, and Instagram, sharing intimate secrets, and even making personal appearances. Parents tend not to watch it as much, and kids feel like they "own" the platform. So when you throw shade on YouTube, kids can take it personally, and it can feel like a criticism of them. Here are some ways to open a discussion about YouTube so your kids won't shut down:

Talk about the way YouTube works. YouTubers earn money based on their number of page views and subscribers. The more page views, the more money. Often, this "attention economy" means saying or doing outrageous things for attention -- even negative attention. Ask: Do you think YouTubers have to go to extremes to attract views? Is Google responsible for helping YouTubers make money off crazy pranks? Do you think it's OK to watch people get hurt or do risky things? Should advertisers pull their support when YouTubers cross the line?

Talk about YouTubers' influence. YouTubers influence kids more than traditional celebritiesbecause of the close relationship they forge with their fans. Brands such as Pepsi, Doritos, and Taco Bell love partnering with YouTubers because it makes them look cool and increases awareness even when the YouTubers behave inappropriately. Ask: Would you be more likely to want a product that's endorsed by a YouTuber? Would you boycott a product endorsed by a YouTuber who released offensive videos?

Talk about safety. YouTubers -- including the guy who cemented his head into a microwave -- have shown that they are willing to do almost anything in the competition for page views. It's important for kids to see the aftermath of such stupid pranks, like the press conference by the emergency team who had to forgo helping people with legitimate medical issues to rescue that doofus. Say: Don't ever do anything illegal or dangerous! And make sure your friends don't either.

Talk about sticking to YouTube's good stuff. From Minecraft tutorials to cooking shows, there are lots of good shows on YouTube, as well as positive role models. Help younger kids make playlists of channels you've pre-approved and encourage them to get your permission before searching around on YouTube, which can bring up stuff that's not appropriate. Ask: What subjects are you interested in? I wonder if they have a YouTube channel for that. Also, ask kids to tell you about their favorite YouTubers who don't do icky or risky stuff.