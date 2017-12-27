What Small Business Owners Can Learn from Sugarfina, The Company That Sells $25 Gummy Bears

Have you ever noticed how some businesses can command a very high price for their products or services while other companies struggle competing on low prices?

Recently I had the opportunity to tour the new Oculus station in New York City and stopped by the Sugarfina store as part of my exploration.

If you’re not familiar, Sugarfina is a “chic boutique filled with delicious, gourmet sweets that are just as beautiful to look at as they are to taste” according to their website https://www.sugarfina.com

The first thing that you will notice when you approach the Sugarfina store is how pleasing the design and aesthetic is to the senses. The lighting is impeccable with white, clear light radiating from the store front. The lighting just invites you in and draws your attention.

When you enter the store your eyes go on a little adventure while you take in the beautiful packaging, the well thought out color palette, and the simple, clean lines of the furnishings and decor.

When you pick up a little Bento box package, you just want to hold it in your hand and admire the beauty of it. Many customers in the store were actually taking photos of themselves in the store and taking photos of the product packaging.

After you set your eyes on a package that catches your eye the next thing that you notice is that the Bento Box Candies™ are unique in their color and name. Instead of the typical bright and child focused primary colors, the candy in Sugarfina is an elegant and muted color palette with an air of sophistication.

Instead of the expected candy flavors like cherry and grape, they have amusing and unpredictable names and flavors like Green Juice and Tequila Grapefruit. You realize that these candies are not just ordinary candies. You realize that a lot of thought and attention went into the flavor profiles and the appearance as well.

It is for all of those reasons mentioned above that Sugarfina is able to command a very high price for their candies. A small Bento box retails for $25 versus the typical $1.95 that an ordinary package of gummy bears would sell for in a big box store.

Small business owners can learn how to command a higher price for their products or services by learning from companies like Sugarfina.

To command higher prices in your small business:

Put a unique spin on something that is seemingly ordinary. Examine how your competition does business and then do the exact opposite of that approach. Create a visually and aesthetically first-rate experience for customers. Pay attention to the smallest details.

Sugarfina is a great example of a business creating a high-end experience and offering a superior product to earn a higher price.

Please note: no compensation was provided by Sugarfina to Jen for this article.

About Jen DeVore Richter

Jen DeVore Richer is a successful marketing strategist and small business coach, published author of multiple business books, national keynote speaker, and Co-Founder of Rock My Image.

In a career and life changing move, Jen quit her high influence job working for NASA as a marketing executive to pursue the American dream of owning her own business.

After 12 years of entrepreneurial success, she is now on a mission to inspire business owners to redefine what success looks like for them and to eradicate the national small business failure rate of 80%.

Jen currently is a contributor for the HuffPost sharing insights and articles about small business growth and a highly sought after media personality averaging about 28 media appearances per year.

Her creative approach to business has been published in two co-authored books: Amplify Your Business: The Rockstar Professional’s Guide to Marketing Success and the Rockstar Professional’s 90 Day Action Planner. Her ideas were also featured in the internationally published Top 50 Marketing Secrets of Successful Women. She is the Editor in Chief of Purpose Filled Business magazine.

She resides near Ponte Vedra Beach, FL with her husband and his two children.