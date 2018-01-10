What Smartphone Trends Should we Expect in 2018?

It’s incredible to think that one day; smartphones will become obsolete in the same manner as pagers, fax machines and walkmans. Still, we’re still more than a decade away from any kind of movement away from this technology, while there are still ample ways in which mobile devices can evolve in the near-term.

Make no mistake; smartphones are evolving at a frenetic and relentless pace as they continue to embrace new capabilities with every passing upgrade.

With this in mind, what are the key smartphone trends that we should look for in 2018, and what does the long-term future hold for this technology?

1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) will Genuinely Come of Age this Year

While the concept of AI is nothing new, it yet to be fully integrated into contemporary smartphones and tablets. This is set to change in 2018, as manufacturers look to enhance existing technology and translate this into more diverse functionality.

Take Huawei’s Mate 10 handset, for example, which includes a dedicated AI processor called the NPU (or neural processing unit to use its more formal name). This will serve as a more intuitive handset, and one that can adapt appropriately depending on how it’s been used.

So, if you’re taking photographs, AI will automatically optimise the camera settings in order to ensure the best results.

We’ll also see AI applied autonomously in a range of smartphone applications, from real-time translation tools to more capable virtual assistants. The subtle integration of virtual and augmented reality into handsets will also help to realise the potential of AI, as it can combine functionality with three-dimensional graphics to create a more immersive user experience.

2. Folding Phones will Make a Splash in the Market

CNET Foldable smartphones could be set to make a splash in 2018.

For years, brands such as Google and LG have tried (and ultimately failed) to deliver modular smartphones to their customers. Despite the conceptual brilliance of these devices and their potential advantages, modular technology has failed to wow customers or realise its true potential.

In contrast, the notion of folding phones has enjoyed far more success, while it is also easier for manufacturers to deliver at present. After all, most modern smartphones use plastic AMOLED displays, and this flexible material lends itself to being moulded, manipulated and folded as desired.

In theory, this would enable brands to build compact smartphones with huge and high-definition displays, and this type of technology could well define the marketplace in the near-term.

According to recent speculation, the world’s first foldable phone could well hit the market this spring, in the impressive form of the Samsung Galaxy Note X. If successful, this would establish a clear trend and blaze a trail for other manufacturers to follow.

So, while the future of modular smartphone technology hangs in the balance and is dependent solely on the success of the Moto Z2 Play, the market for folding handsets could well be set to bloom in 2018.

3. Premium Smartphones will Dominate the Industry

iMore The 256GB version of the iPhone X has already taken the market by storm.

While competitively priced feature phones remain exceptionally popular in regions such as Asia, this year will see premium handsets dominate the global market. The initial success of the iPhone X seems to reaffirm this, as despite a prohibitive starting price of £1,149, the 256GB handset continues to outsell the smaller 64GB edition by two-to-one.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 is also selling at an incredible rate, while maintaining its original price point of £869.

With other players set to enter this space in 2018, it’s clear that manufacturers are looking to jump aboard the premium bandwagon and bring their own, high-end products to market.

Of course, manufacturers have been helped by the rise of flexible contracts and competitively priced tariffs, with brands such as fonehouse delivering incredible deals on premium handsets.