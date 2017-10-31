What Taiwan's largest pride parade mean for Asian societies?

Earlier in June, I spent some of my best three months in New York City for a summer stint. And on a weekend in the middle of that sultry month, I found myself parked at a comfortable spot near Union Square, between 5th Avenue and 17th Street to be exact, watching the New York pride parade unfold majestically.

I remember holding on to my La Sardina camera in one hand while trying to balance a cup of Starbucks caramel macchiato in the other, as crowds of people — New Yorkers, Californians, and foreigners alike — started gathering along the street, rubbing their shoulders against mine as we jostled our way ahead in unison.

Giant companies such as JP Morgan Chase, Google and Facebook have rolled out their staff in full attendance. Some were clad in colorful attire, some running across the roads with their rainbow tights, while others strut and dance flamboyantly down the more-than-usual busy Manhattan streets.

Dewey Sim Taiwan is set to become the first territory in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage

Fast forward four months, and here I am, in a different continent halfway across the globe, watching a similar celebration of equality come to fruition.

In Taipei, Taiwan, the 15th edition of its annual pride parade has just burst into action, drawing a record-breaking 110,000 crowd, according to organisers. The celebration — the biggest of its sort in recent years — is the first parade the island is hosting since its constitutional court ruled earlier in May that the ban on gay marriages had violated people’s “freedom of marriage”, and their “right to equality”.

The island is thus set to be the first territory in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage. With gay marriages in sight within the next two years, many has termed Taiwan as the stepping stone for countries in Asia.

Similar to the parade in New York, the parade was a hopeful celebration of love. Families came together in unity to join in the marches, couples were dressed in elaborate gowns and suits while some corgis graced the event, wriggling their way through the crowd in their taco outfits and rainbow gears.

Dewey Sim Attendees of the island’s pride parade took to the streets with colorful outfits

This year, Taiwan’s pride parade — titled Make Love, Not War: Sex Ed Is The Way — also attracted the likes of 12 foreign representative offices in Taiwan, where they commended the parade as an “excellent opportunity to raise LGBTI awareness”, praising Taiwan for taking a position at the forefront of the fight of gay rights in Asia.

According to Taiwan-based magazine New Bloom, the theme of this year’s parade takes a stand against conservative, anti-gay groups in Taiwan, who claim that sexual education encourages and naturalises “unnatural ways of life” such as homosexuality. The event, thus, calls for a greater need for sexual education and cultural awareness — not just for gay rights, but for other social perimeters including disability.

Dewey Sim The theme of this year’s parade takes a stand against local anti-gay groups, who claim that sexual education encourages homosexuality

As a Singaporean standing in the sea of colours, I was thinking to myself: What does this mean for Asian societies?

For a start, China has once listed homosexuality in its official list of mental illnesses, only removing it in 2001. A story by The Economist earlier this year cited a survey by Peking University stating that 58 per cent of its respondents who are gay are rejected by their families and friends, resulting in only 15 per cent of them coming out to their loved ones.

A NPR story on Korea’s gay rights movement added that despite its wealth and technological advancements, the country is slow to change when it comes to embracing gay rights. Its military court even sentenced a South Korean army captain to six months imprisonment for having sex with other servicemen, with citizens calling the incident a “homophobic witch hunt”.

Back home in Singapore, the section 377A of the country’s penal code makes it illegal for two men to have sex. But it is also worthy to note that the annual Pink Dot movement, where attendees gather to form a “pink dot” to support diversity and the freedom to love, has grown from strength to strength over the years. Its debut in 2009 had a turnout of over 500, and in July this year, the event drew an estimated 20,000-strong crowd.

With Taiwan paving the way, there might be a glimmer of hope that one day, we would witness change among Asian societies.

But there is still much to be done to create more rooms for discussion, to educate ourselves and the younger generations, and to shape perspectives and change beliefs.

I remember telling my San Francisco friend once, that every nation needs a Harvey Milk, the first openly gay elected official in America, who left behind a legacy to date.

But now, thinking about it, I was wrong.

Every nation might need a Harvey Milk, but most importantly, every single one of us needs to find that Harvey Milk in us. We need to find that courage to fight for the things we believe in, to wrestle with the ones that put things in our way — all in the name of love and equality.

We need to find that Harvey Milk in us so that one day our children could grow up in a world where all love is truly possible.