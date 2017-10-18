What the Dove Ad Should Teach You About Marketing

By Casmin Wisner

If you haven’t already heard about Dove’s recent advertisement, it incited much backlash after critics accused it of having racist overtones. While Dove had good intentions, their ad caused serious, justifiable offense.

The goal of any marketer is to present their business, their brand, and their products in the bestlight. Dove had a goal and a vision that, once executed, was not interpreted as they had planned. So how can we, as marketers, avoid the same mistake?

1. Don’t lose context.

Lola Ogunyemi, the face of the ad, wrote a beautiful piece defending her participation in Dove’s campaign in The Guardian. She said that it was easy to see how others took offense, especially in the snapshots that can be viewed across the web. If she had believed the ad to represent inferiority, or to be a before and after piece, she would have never participated. However, when longer versions of the ad were released (13- and 30-seconds), Ogunyemi said that Dove did “a much better job of making the campaign’s message loud and clear.” The message being that all skin, regardless of differences, is beautiful, and deserves the gentleness offered by Dove.

As marketers, the lesson here is context. Are our messages clearly defined at every encounter? Do video ads spell out the same message as photo or press ads? Be your own devil’s advocate in every stage of the process. Don’t lose sight of your messaging. And more importantly, make sure your viewers and consumers don’t lose sight of your messaging. Hold focus groups and send out surveys to gauge audience opinion.

2. Emotions are powerful. Use them. Don’t abuse them.

I absolutely love what Lola said about examining your content to ensure it reflects your consumer’s voice and values. She also noted that “advertisers need to look beyond the surface and consider the impact their images may have.” It has long been said that a picture says a thousand words. Determine what those words are and if they align with your messaging as well as the emotions and desires of your audience.

Understand that you’re not just selling a product, you’re providing customers an opportunity to feel something—a sense of belonging, well-being, success, confidence, a thrill, or whatever it may be.

3. Listen to your consumers.

Along with understanding your customers’ emotions and how things make them feel—and how they want to feel—comes listening to what they want and what they value. Listening to and knowing these wants and values will help you elicit a more emotional reaction.

So how do you go about listening to them? Actively engage with them on social platforms, send out surveys, and talk to them whenever you get the chance. Talk on the phone, talk in person, or talk whenever you come in contact with them.

Jive Communications is a not only a company that sells Unified Communications. It has made better communication a way of life. The company understands that customer service means getting to know your customers at every point of contact, and asking them questions to better serve and connect with them. In fact, Jive’s relationship with its customers have earned it 98% retention and an NPS score of 68. This puts Jive in a class with other customer service superstars such as Apple (72), Amazon (69) and Netflix (68).