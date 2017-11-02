The only holiday shopping source you need probably isn’t even on your list. Online marketplace eBay just unveiled its solution to a stressful Black Friday. (Hint: it doesn’t involve Black Friday at all).
Beginning Nov. 1, eBay began releasing what it calls “First Minute” deals on big-ticket holiday gifts from top brands like Adidas, Dyson, Mattel and KitchenAid.
Each day between now and Nov. 9 you’ll find new, time-sensitive deals up to 60 percent off full prices. Better still? Many of the items ship for free ― but they’re only available while supplies last.
Take a look at our favorites from the sale, and get a jump start on purchasing those big-ticket items on your shopping list.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
CONVERSATIONS