11/02/2017 01:46 pm ET

eBay Just Dropped Shockingly Good Deals On Big-Ticket Purchases

By Brittany Nims
The only holiday shopping source you need probably isn’t even on your list. Online marketplace eBay just unveiled its solution to a stressful Black Friday. (Hint: it doesn’t involve Black Friday at all).

Beginning Nov. 1, eBay began releasing what it calls “First Minute” deals on big-ticket holiday gifts from top brands like Adidas, Dyson, Mattel and KitchenAid.  

Each day between now and Nov. 9 you’ll find new, time-sensitive deals up to 60 percent off full prices. Better still? Many of the items ship for free ― but they’re only available while supplies last.

Take a look at our favorites from the sale, and get a jump start on purchasing those big-ticket items on your shopping list. 

  • 1 KitchenAid 6 Quart Stand Mixer
    eBay
    Original price: $580
    Sale price: $250
  • 2 Marshall Acton Bluetooth Speaker
    eBay
    Original price: $300
    Sale price: $120
  • 3 Adidas Women's Climalite Twist Zip Pullover
    eBay
    Original price: $60
    Sale price: $25
  • 4 Samsung 27" Platinum Washer & Dryer Package
    eBay
    Original price: $2,000
    Sale price: $1,300
  • 5 Yellow Diamond by Versace
    eBay
    Original price: $90
    Sale price: $30
  • 6 Dyson Motorhead Cordless Vacuum
    eBay
    Original price: $400
    Sale price: $180
  • 7 Samsonite Tenacity 3-Piece Luggage Set
    eBay
    Original price: $270
    Sale price: $100
  • 8 Huffy Bantam 29" 21 Speed Aluminum Mountain Bike
    eBay
    Original price: $250
    Sale price: $165

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Brittany Nims
Senior Commerce Editor
