Every few months it seems like there’s an incredible sale going on at Wayfair. Just last week they had an impressive summer clearance sale. In April, we used Wayfair’s epic one-day sale as an excuse to refresh our bedrooms for the spring.

Well, they’re at it again and this time it’s the real deal. Wayfair’s massive 4th of July sale just kicked off, and it’s certainly worth browsing if you need, say, a third set of sheets, dishware to replace your chipped set, or extra closet storage for your new home.

We’re talking up 75 percent off bedding, office furniture under $200 and storage up to 65 percent off. Basically everything your home is missing is on sale at Wayfair until July 5th.

To narrow down the selection, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite finds from Wayfair’s 4th of July sale.

Take a look below:

1 Neva Himalayan 9" Salt Lamp Wayfair

Sale: $25

Get it Normally: $31Sale: $25Get it here

2 24" Bar Stool Wayfair Normally : $88

Sale : $33

Get it : $88: $33Get it here

3 Mint Pantry Valia 16-Piece Dinnerware Set Wayfair Normally : $120

Sale : $35

Get it : $120: $35Get it here

4 Eldon Extra Deep Pocket Pleated Sheet Set Wayfair Normally : $60

Sale : $27

Get it : $60: $27Get it here

5 2 Liter Digital Air Fryer With Pie Pan Wayfair Normally : $130

Sale : $67

Get it : $130: $67Get it here

6 Odin Sphere Pouf Wayfair Normally : $144

Sale : $62

Get it : $144: $62Get it here

7 Garment Rack Wayfair Normally : $60

Sale : $45

Get it : $60: $45Get it here

8 Lantern Desk Lamp Wayfair Normally : $50

Sale : $40

Get it : $50: $40Get it here

9 TV Stand Wayfair Normally : $250

Sale : $190

Get it : $250: $190Get it here

10 Pyrex Food Storage Set Wayfair Normally : $31

Sale : $29

Get it : $31: $29Get it here

11 Ladder Bookcase Wayfair Normally : $168

Sale : $110

Get it : $168: $110Get it here

12 Hamilton Beach TruAir Room HEPA Air Purifier Wayfair Normally : $70

Sale : $54

Get it : $70: $54Get it here

13 Sunny Isles Brazilian Eucalyptus 3 Piece Bistro Set Wayfair Normally : $270

Sale : $145

Get it : $270: $145Get it here

14 Rachael Ray Cucina 12-Piece Non-Stick Cookware Set Wayfair Normally : $360

Sale : $144

Get it : $360: $144Get it here

15 Makeup And Jewelry Cosmetic Organizer Wayfair Normally : $47

Sale : $41

Get it : $47: $41Get it here

16 10" Medium Memory Foam Mattress Wayfair Normally : $300

Sale : $157

Get it : $300: $157Get it here

17 15 Piece Stainless Steel Hollow Handle Knife Block Set Wayfair Normally : $130

Sale : $47

Get it : $130: $47Get it here

18 Char-Broil TRU Infrared The Big Easy Oil-less Turkey Fryer Wayfair Normally : $153

Sale : $73

Get it : $153: $73Get it here

19 Rectangular Writing Desk Wayfair Normally : $110

Sale : $77

Get it : $110: $77Get it here

20 Char-Broil Performance 5-Burner Propane Gas Grill With Cabinet Wayfair Normally: $330

Sale: $302

Get it : $330: $302Get it here