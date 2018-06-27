HUFFPOST FINDS
06/27/2018 11:42 am ET

What To Buy From Wayfair's Massive 4th Of July Sale

Sales on furniture, home decor, kitchen gadgets, bedding and more.
headshot
By Brittany Nims
KatarzynaBialasiewicz via Getty Images

Every few months it seems like there’s an incredible sale going on at Wayfair. Just last week they had an impressive summer clearance sale. In April, we used Wayfair’s epic one-day sale as an excuse to refresh our bedrooms for the spring.

Well, they’re at it again and this time it’s the real deal. Wayfair’s massive 4th of July sale just kicked off, and it’s certainly worth browsing if you need, say, a third set of sheets, dishware to replace your chipped set, or extra closet storage for your new home.

We’re talking up 75 percent off bedding, office furniture under $200 and storage up to 65 percent off. Basically everything your home is missing is on sale at Wayfair until July 5th.

To narrow down the selection, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite finds from Wayfair’s 4th of July sale.

Take a look below: 

  • 1 Neva Himalayan 9" Salt Lamp
    Normally: $31<br>Sale: $25<br>Get it <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/lighting/pdp/bungalow-rose-neva-himalayan-9-salt-lamp-b
    Wayfair
    Normally: $31
    Sale: $25
    Get it here
  • 2 24" Bar Stool
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $88<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $33<br>Get it <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/trent-a
    Wayfair
    Normally: $88
    Sale: $33
    Get it here
  • 3 Mint Pantry Valia 16-Piece Dinnerware Set
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $120<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $35<br>Get it <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/kitchen-tabletop/pdp
    Wayfair
    Normally: $120
    Sale: $35
    Get it here
  • 4 Eldon Extra Deep Pocket Pleated Sheet Set
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $60<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $27<br>Get it <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/bed-bath/pdp/eldon-ex
    Wayfair
    Normally: $60
    Sale: $27
    Get it here
  • 5 2 Liter Digital Air Fryer With Pie Pan
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $130<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $67<br>Get it <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/kitchen-tabletop/pdp
    Wayfair
    Normally: $130
    Sale: $67
    Get it here
  • 6 Odin Sphere Pouf
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $144<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $62<br>Get it <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/beachc
    Wayfair
    Normally: $144
    Sale: $62
    Get it here
  • 7 Garment Rack
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $60<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $45<br>Get it <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/storage-organization/
    Wayfair
    Normally: $60
    Sale: $45
    Get it here
  • 8 Lantern Desk Lamp
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $50<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $40<br>Get it <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/lighting/pdp/trent-au
    Wayfair
    Normally: $50
    Sale: $40
    Get it here
  • 9 TV Stand
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $250<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $190<br>Get it <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/loon-
    Wayfair
    Normally: $250
    Sale: $190
    Get it here
  • 10 Pyrex Food Storage Set
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $31<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $29<br>Get it <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/kitchen-tabletop/pdp/
    Wayfair
    Normally: $31
    Sale: $29
    Get it here
  • 11 Ladder Bookcase
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $168<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $110<br>Get it <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/beach
    Wayfair
    Normally: $168
    Sale: $110
    Get it here
  • 12 Hamilton Beach TruAir Room HEPA Air Purifier
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $70<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $54<br>Get it <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/home-improvement/pdp/
    Wayfair
    Normally: $70
    Sale: $54
    Get it here
  • 13 Sunny Isles Brazilian Eucalyptus 3 Piece Bistro Set
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $270<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $145<br>Get it <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/outdoor/pdp/beachcr
    Wayfair
    Normally: $270
    Sale: $145
    Get it here
  • 14 Rachael Ray Cucina 12-Piece Non-Stick Cookware Set
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $360<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $144<br>Get it <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/kitchen-tabletop/pd
    Wayfair
    Normally: $360
    Sale: $144
    Get it here
  • 15 Makeup And Jewelry Cosmetic Organizer
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $47<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $41<br>Get it <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/bed-bath/pdp/rebrilli
    Wayfair
    Normally: $47
    Sale: $41
    Get it here
  • 16 10" Medium Memory Foam Mattress
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $300<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $157<br>Get it <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/alwyn
    Wayfair
    Normally: $300
    Sale: $157
    Get it here
  • 17 15 Piece Stainless Steel Hollow Handle Knife Block Set
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $130<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $47<br>Get it <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/kitchen-tabletop/pdp
    Wayfair
    Normally: $130
    Sale: $47
    Get it here
  • 18 Char-Broil TRU Infrared The Big Easy Oil-less Turkey Fryer
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $153<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $73<br>Get it <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/outdoor/pdp/char-bro
    Wayfair
    Normally: $153
    Sale: $73
    Get it here
  • 19 Rectangular Writing Desk
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $110<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $77<br>Get it <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/mercur
    Wayfair
    Normally: $110
    Sale: $77
    Get it here
  • 20 Char-Broil Performance 5-Burner Propane Gas Grill With Cabinet
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $330<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $302<br>Get it <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/outdoor/pdp/char-br
    Wayfair
    Normally: $330
    Sale: $302
    Get it here

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

RELATED...

headshot
Brittany Nims
Senior Commerce Editor
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Shoppable Home Home And Garden Furniture Sales
What To Buy From Wayfair's Massive 4th Of July Sale
CONVERSATIONS