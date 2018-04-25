HUFFPOST FINDS
04/25/2018 02:32 pm ET

What To Buy From Wayfair's One-Day Sale

Save big for just 24 hours.
By Amanda Pena

Move over, Amazon Prime Day. Wayfair is following suit with their version ― Way Day. It’s the discount furniture store’s first-ever retail holiday, and today only  they’re really deep discounts on furniture, home decor and more ― and free shipping on all orders. 

For 24 hours, Wayfair will offer Black Friday-level prices on thousands of popular home furnishings, decor and home improvement items. Living room furniture is up to 70 percent off, bedding is up to 80 percent off, and accent furniture is just $70.

If you’re looking to revamp your bedroom, patio, kitchen, or bathroom on a budget, we’ve got you covered. 

See below for the finds we’ll be shopping during Wayfair’s Way Day: 

  • 1 Signal Mountain Lift Top Coffee Table
    Was:&nbsp;$189.99<br><strong>Now: $135.99<br><br></strong>Get it <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/loon-peak-sig
    Wayfair
    Was: $189.99
    Now: $135.99

    Get it here.
  • 2 Sunbury 70" TV Stand with optional Fireplace
    Was:&nbsp;$349.00<br><strong>Now: $158.18</strong><br><br>Get it <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/beachcrest-ho
    Wayfair
    Was: $349.00
    Now: $158.18

    Get it here.
  • 3 Olga Gray Area Rug
    Rug sizes starting at $24.99.<br><br>Get it <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/rugs/pdp/olga-gray-area-rug-lrfy2988.html?piid=1
    Wayfair
    Rug sizes starting at $24.99.

    Get it here.
  • 4 Felisa Upholstered Panel Bed
    Was:&nbsp;$459.99<br><strong>Now: $219.70</strong><br><br>Get it <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/mulhouse-furn
    Wayfair
    Was: $459.99
    Now: $219.70

    Get it here.
  • 5 Galesburg Platform Bed
    Was:&nbsp;$249.00<br><strong>Now:&nbsp;$145.99</strong><br><br>Get it <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/alcott-h
    Wayfair
    Was: $249.00
    Now: $145.99

    Get it here.
  • 6 Germain Comforter Set
    Was:&nbsp;$229.99<br><strong>Now:&nbsp;$74.53</strong><br><br>Get it <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/baby-kids/pdp/house-of-
    Wayfair
    Was: $229.99
    Now: $74.53

    Get it here.
  • 7 Fiala Striped Premium Ultra Soft 4 Piece Printed Bed Microfiber Sheet Set
    Was:&nbsp;$89.99<br><strong>Now: $25.99</strong><br><br>Get it <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/bed-bath/pdp/wrought-studio-f
    Wayfair
    Was: $89.99
    Now: $25.99

    Get it here.
  • 8 Kissner Outdoor 7 Piece Dining Set
    Was: $617.99<br><strong>Now: $446.99</strong><br><br>Get it <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/outdoor/pdp/zipcode-design-kissn
    Wayfair
    Was: $617.99
    Now: $446.99

    Get it here.
  • 9 Stella 3 Piece Bistro Dining Set
    Was: $449.00<br><strong>Now: $148.99</strong><br><br>Get it <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/outdoor/pdp/novogratz-stella-3-p
    Wayfair
    Was: $449.00
    Now: $148.99

    Get it here.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Amanda Pena
Creative Specialist, HuffPost
