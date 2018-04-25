Move over, Amazon Prime Day. Wayfair is following suit with their version ― Way Day. It’s the discount furniture store’s first-ever retail holiday, and today only they’re really deep discounts on furniture, home decor and more ― and free shipping on all orders.
For 24 hours, Wayfair will offer Black Friday-level prices on thousands of popular home furnishings, decor and home improvement items. Living room furniture is up to 70 percent off, bedding is up to 80 percent off, and accent furniture is just $70.
If you’re looking to revamp your bedroom, patio, kitchen, or bathroom on a budget, we’ve got you covered.
See below for the finds we’ll be shopping during Wayfair’s Way Day:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.