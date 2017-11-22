HUFFPOST FINDS
11/22/2017 12:05 am ET

Gap And Old Navy Have Winter Clothes Half Off Right Now

Stock up on a whole new winter wardrobe for under $100.
By Amanda Pena

Gap and Old Navy are notorious for ridiculously-good year-round sales for wardrobe basics, but their Black Friday discounts blow their everyday sales out of the water.

Starting today, both retailers are offering 50 percent off everything in-store and online. That’s right ― half off everything.

A post shared by oldnavy (@oldnavy) on

Though their prices are already pretty reasonable, we can’t turn away from a cozy $20 on-sale robe for him or a $15 on-sale puffer vest for her. Whether you’re in search of new gloves, fitness gear, kid’s pajamas, slippers for home, or inexpensive stocking-stuffers, now is the time to stock up on those winter essentials. 

See below for on-sale items at Gap and Old Navy that you’ll actually want to buy: 

RELATED...

PHOTO GALLERY
The Best Black Friday Tech Deals for 2017

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Amanda Pena
Creative Specialist, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Science And Technology Shoppable Shopping Promotions Old Navy Gap
Gap And Old Navy Have Winter Clothes Half Off Right Now
CONVERSATIONS