Gap and Old Navy are notorious for ridiculously-good year-round sales for wardrobe basics, but their Black Friday discounts blow their everyday sales out of the water.

Starting today, both retailers are offering 50 percent off everything in-store and online. That’s right ― half off everything.

Though their prices are already pretty reasonable, we can’t turn away from a cozy $20 on-sale robe for him or a $15 on-sale puffer vest for her. Whether you’re in search of new gloves, fitness gear, kid’s pajamas, slippers for home, or inexpensive stocking-stuffers, now is the time to stock up on those winter essentials.

See below for on-sale items at Gap and Old Navy that you’ll actually want to buy:

