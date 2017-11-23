HUFFPOST FINDS
11/23/2017 12:05 am ET

What To Buy On Black Friday On Amazon

There's a lot on sale, but not everything is worth your time and money.
By Amanda Pena
AdrianHancu via Getty Images

Last week, we shared with you a sneak peek at Amazon’s Black Friday deals that we just couldn’t wait for. Well, now they’re live ― and we’re eager to get a head start on some Prime-worthy Black Friday shopping.

Though Amazon will feature hundreds of markdowns and 30 daily deals in its Black Friday hub, not *every* item is worth your time and money. We’ve combed through the sales clutter and picked out the ones that you seriously won’t want to miss.

Here are 18 Black Friday deals on Amazon you can shop now:

  • 1 50% off Nuance Dragon NaturallySpeaking Home
    Amazon
    Get it here.
  • 2 $20 off All-New Echo
    Amazon
    Get it here.
  • 3 Up to 30% off Select DEWALT Products
    Amazon
    Shop them here.
  • 4 Save $50 on Bissell BarkBath Portable Dog Bath System
    Amazon
    Get it here.
  • 5 Up to 40% off Select Under Armour Apparel & Shoes
    Amazon
    Shop it here.
  • 6 80% off McAfee 2018 Total Protection - 3 Devices
    Amazon
    Get it here.
  • 7 $20 off Echo Dot
    Amazon
    Get it here.
  • 8 $10 off $50 on select Stanley Tools
    Amazon
    Shop them here.
  • 9 Save up to 25% on Select Champion Sports Products
    Amazon
    Get them here.
  • 10 Save up to 25% on select adidas Golf apparel and accessories
    Amazon
    Get it here.
  • 11 $20 off Fire7
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 12 Up to 30% off select Dremel products
    Amazon
    Shop them here.
  • 13 Save 19% on Petnet SmartFeeder, Automatic Pet Feeder for Cats and Dogs
    Amazon
    Get it here.
  • 14 Save up to 20% on Gaiam Adjustable Balance Ball Chairs
    Amazon
    Get them here.
  • 15 $25 off $100 on select Makita tools
    Amazon
    Shop them here.
  • 16 $30 off Kindle
    Amazon
    Get it here.
  • 17 Up to 20% off BLACK+DECKER items
    Amazon
    Shop them here.
  • 18 Up to 30% off select Honeywell Safety products
    Amazon
    Shop them here.
Amanda Pena
Creative Specialist, HuffPost
