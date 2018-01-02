WHAT TO CONSIDER BEFORE CHOOSING THE BEST CISSP ONLINE TRAINING

Introduction

What Is CISSP? Many will ask. This is a certification on information security that’s developed by the International Information Systems Security Certification Consortium (ICS) 2. CISSP is an abbreviation of Certified Information System Security Professional.

It is that training given to an IT professional to attest that the individual is technically skilled and experienced enough to implement and manage a security program. CISSP is a training undertaken by IT professionals with a 5 year experience in 2 or more field as required by (ICS) 2. It can also be done by degree holders in the IT field with a one year experience waiver. Also, the inexperienced candidates can do the CISSP training only that they won’t be awarded the title immediately.

1. Proven track of record

You definitely do not want to waste your time, energy and money studying only to fail. Check to see the online training provider has a reliable company site that provides quality training. Genuine sites with genuine training are not many so check out for scammers. Referrals by friends you know would also be good. Check on the CISSP online training site for things like former student’s reviews as well as any awards and recognitions offered to the company. A good training company or site will have one if not several awards and recognition for their good training.

2. Experienced trainers

In the CISSP online training, check out for trainers who have a proven experience in security system. From their education background to experience. Trainers with no experience translates to lack of adequate knowledge hence inadequate training which leads to failure. Additionally check for the graduates under them and how they performed in their CISSP exams. A good trainer equals a good student, not always but most of the times.

3. Flexibility

You want to do your CISSP course online yet you have crazy working schedules? All you need is a flexible online training schedule. Factor in your working hours and what time you have set aside for online learning. Say in the evening after work or over weekends. Search for an online trainer or online classes that favors your schedule or one willing to change in order to accommodate you in their online classes.

4. Affordability

Any online trainer certainly needs to be within your budget, otherwise you might spend so much on something that you would have spent so little. In online training, there are a variety of sites from various countries offering training on CISSP. Some might be local and offering quality and affordable training while others might be far and offering poor quality and expensive training. Sometimes expensive doesn’t automatically mean quality. Weigh options among a wide selection of various online trainers. Then, research widely on their quality of work from the students’ reviews and performances and choose the most affordable amongst them.

5. Exam re-sit offers

Different CISSP online trainers have different offers when it comes to failure and exam re-sit/ re-take. While some you will have to pay full amount of the course to do a failed exam re-sit, others will offer free re-sit to their students. It is not good for students to have the thought of failing and doing a retake, but considering the thought would not be a bad idea.

6. Accessibility

Seek to find an online site that is easily accessible, and one that is easy to navigate through to obtain reading materials or tutorials. Not one that has entry issues and hangs on connectivity or jams when too many people are logged in. This wastes your time and it’s frustrating.

Summarizing the above factors we would say;

Quality and affordability are key factors in choosing a CISSP online training. Strive to get value for your money.

Online platforms are many and among them scammers and poor trainers are included. Do enough research before making any major decisions like paying or enrolling to the various online training classes.

Search for a trainer or site flexible enough to favor your schedule. You need no pressure when studying CISSP else the vigorous 6 hour exam will take a toll on you.

