It can be devastating when you are madly in love, sprung on, or just infatuated with a guy who doesn't feel the same way about you.

We can't help who you fall for, and unfortunately from time-to-time we can fall for someone who doesn't want us in the same way. It can be a painful and a very difficult situation to recover from. The good news is that as bad as it feels now, you will can get past this and move on with your life to a much happier relationship with someone who will want you back.

Make The Decision That You Want To Move On

Before you can move on from a situation like this, you need to make the decision that you want to move on. Sometimes it can feel better to wallow in our pain then to make the decision to move on. We fool ourselves into believing that if we hold out hope, he may come to his senses and all will be well in the fairy tale that we have imagined for this man. You cannot move on until you let go of hope for a future with this man, and make a decision that you deserve the mental freedom of moving on with your life. You can take as much time as you need to get over your feelings for this guy but don't spend too much time wallowing in self-pity (it’s a trap that just makes you feel worse and longer than needed). Sitting around feeling sorry for yourself will not make you happy again and it certainly won't make that guy want you. You don't need to spend your life miserable just because one man didn't want you back. Really think about your life and whether one guy is worth being miserable for...absolutely not!

Don’t Take It Personal - It’s Not About Your Worth

You can't force love or desire; it is something that happens naturally. His desire for you does not determine your value. It is even possible that in the future you may see this guy with a new love, who is not as attractive as you are and wonder how he can want that person but didn't want you. Like I said, you can't force desire and you can't help who you fall in love with. It isn't all about looks or body shape, there needs to be a connection and both parties need to feel it. So don't wonder what is wrong with you and why this guy didn't want you, he just had different tastes (or didn’t know how to value all that you are). Some men prefer Bud Lite over Champagne. That’s their problem, not yours.

Allow Yourself to Grieve That He Doesn’t Want You

Grief is a natural and healthy part of the healing process. You might want to cry, listen to sad love songs, or even scream a little. Go for it. Grieve in any way that’s healthy (that does not hurt you or anyone else). I repeat: grieve in any way that’s healthy for you. He will NEVER want you back if you turn into that crazy guy/girl – so forego excessive calls / texts, unannounced drive-by’s, or bad mouthing him to friends or on social media. That’s not cute, and you’re so much better than that, my dear.

Get Your Feelings Out Of Your Head

One of my favorite strategies for starting to get over an ex is to write a letter to him expressing your feelings, but DO NOT send it to him. After writing it, rip it up. This gets the feelings out of your head, and symbolically helps you release your feelings about him. Try it, it helps!

Remember That Mr. Right Is Out There

The important point is to remember that you deserve to be with someone that wants you as much as you want them. You will meet your Mr. Perfect and when you do, you will both feel the same love for one another. Your soul mate may be just around the corner, but you cannot embrace him until you allow yourself to let go of the one who doesn’t want you. If you don’t let him know, you will take the baggage from Mr. Wrong into the relationship with Mr. Right risk ruining that opportunity.

Malcolm “MJ” Harris is a Motivational Success Teacher and Entrepreneur featured by Oprah, Ebony, Essence, and USA Today who offers his always honest and practical advice on life, love, and money! Follow MJ on social media at www.WatchMJHarris.com