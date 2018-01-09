What to Do When Nothing Appears to Be Happening with Your Blog

What do you do when you are working your ass off and nothing appears to be happening with your blog?

First off; don’t work your ass off. Force negates. Force is fear-based stuff.

Use power. Power attracts.

But beyond that you want to be at peace with the idea that all the results you crave mean nothing.

Being in love with what you do, having fun, spreading your passion, is what means something. Or, is the only thing that ultimately matters with your blog.

Traffic? Bleh. Profits? Ultimately, who cares? Social shares, and popularity? None of it means anything, because the only meaning these outcomes have are the meanings you assign to the outcomes.

When you embrace this idea fully, you will see none of this stuff is a big deal. Never was a big deal. Never will be a big deal. You add the label. You remove the label. You can see this stuff as an extra, or bonus, or icing on the cake, but you sure won’t care when you have blogged for 6 months or 1 year and don’t see money or much traffic flow through your blog because when you remove the meaning, you remove the negative charge, and the peace of mind you establish helps you see that SO much has happened with your blog.

Money means nothing and any lack of money in your life suggests nothing about you as an infinite being.

If you fall in love with the process of spreading love you will have no issues persisting through thick, thin and everything in between because you will inherently trust in the blogging process, patiently seeing your journey through.

The trick is to keep being the person despite circumstances, appearances, all the transitory stuff that will pass, as it always does.

Meditation helps. Doing yoga helps. Prayer helps. Anything that expands your awareness, to aid you on this fascinating, fulfilling, long term journey.

I wrote a post on Facebook to help you embrace this idea of how to persist while the bills pile up, while people doubt you and when life appears to be going against you on this blogging ride.

