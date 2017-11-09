What to do when The Ferocious Tech Beast Opens its Jaws and Devours Your Work

You’ve been there, I know you have. You know how I know? Because it’s the nature of the beast.

For all of the convenience and productivity technology gives us, it also taketh away, sometimes at the worst possible moment. You know, after you’ve just finished interviewing someone for your amazing new interview series only to find out that POOF! it’s gone, not just “oh it cut off the last bit” or “the sound is a little scratchy” No, it’s just gone…forever, and we have no idea why.

I’ve found that I tend to go through the five stages of tech grief after losing work due to technical ISSUES/difficulties/blue screen of death.

First up is good old denial. The denial period is probably the longest of the five. You will try everything within your power to Get. It. Back. Google, youtube, that family member you never talk to unless you’re having tech issues.

After all avenues have been exhausted you quickly turn to anger to help solve this problem. Why me! Why now! What did I do to deserve this? Could be a few of the things you start shouting out to no one in particular. I pity whoever has the misfortune of being anywhere near me when everything comes tumbling down.

Time for a little bargaining, you know, when you start praying to the god you only pray to when the you know what really hits the fan.

Once the guilt subsides from all of that bargaining and you’ve promised yourself you WILL get over this, say hello to depression. It’s done, you can’t undo it and it feels so bad. Maybe it’s time to take a walk, some fresh air and serotonin will help you feel like the you before all this horrible tech stuff ruined your day and or life. Take your time, breathe deeply, notice all the happy people around you. Try not to feel resentful towards their smiling faces.

Now that you are back from your walk, feeling a little better about life it’s time to start all over again. You know why? Because you don’t give up. You don’t let tech hiccups ruin your day and or life, you are an entrepreneur and this stuff is bound to happen from time to time. Dust yourself off, order that external hard drive, research that cloud thing everyone is talking about and get back to work.