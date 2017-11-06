What To Do With The Grandkids This Holiday Season

The holidays are fast approaching, the grand-kids are home from school, and your kids want YOU to help babysit while they do their holiday shopping. You love and adore your grandchildren, but entertaining them is a different ballgame! Here are 3 easy (and electronics-free) tips to help you out.

TIP # 1 COOK TOGETHER

Cooking is a team sport and we all get hungry eventually. My first book, Chef Gino’s Taste Test Challenge is a perfect kids’ cookbook. In it you’ll find familiar and kid-friendly recipes like pasta or pizza, but instead of forcing you to follow a strict recipe, the book invites you and your little helpers to be creative, to challenge your taste, and to test your creativity. Kids love it!

How about some Ginestrone or Guac-amore? Decide on one or more of the 90 super easy recipes in the book, take the kids with you to the market if you need ingredients, and just have fun in the kitchen. Food that’s made with love will be remembered with love. So what are you waiting for? Put a little love in your cooking!

Buon Appetito!

TIP # 2 WALK A DOG

Marcello the family Dog!

Walking a dog is great exercise for you and a great adventure for the kids. It mixes fun with the discipline of following dog-walking etiquette. No, I don’t expect you to go out and get a dog if you don’t have one already! What you can do, instead, is ask a neighbor who has a dog if they want to be released from the dog-walking chore of the day. They will, believe me! Kids in my block come to our door all the time asking to walk Marcello; he’s happy and I’m super happy. Another option is to contact a dog shelter in your area. There are plenty of dogs that can use that little extra love.

TIP #3 GIVE THEM AN INDOOR PLAYGROUND