What To Get A (Stressed-Out And Underslept) New Mom

By Jancee Dunn

Of course, it’s always fun to bring tiny socks and Sophie the Giraffe and whatnot to a baby shower, but I think it’s important to throw in a present for the mother. I especially love giving gifts that are lifesavers after the baby is born, when a new mom hasn’t slept or showered for days and is semi-deranged.

A frazzled new mom’s secret weapon in avoiding the Danny Zuko look.

Klorane Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk

New mothers tend to forgo meals and eat like squirrels, gnawing quickly on nuts and dried fruits. This service makes it easy, delivering high-energy snacks that can be scarfed down one-handed, like chili-lime cashews and baobab-and-raspberry clusters.

Baoba Raspberry Clusters Multipack

With a baby on your hip, you don’t want to futz with shoelaces or buckles. These Birks hit the new-mother sweet spot: slip-on, stylish but sturdy, and made entirely of lightweight EVA, so they’re waterproof. Spewed bodily fluids rinse right off!

Birkenstock Women’s EVA Madrid Sandal

A scented candle is nice, but what she can really use is bath salts for postpartum “fissure control.”

Sitz Bath Soak

“Expert facial results” in 15 minutes, and she can do it in her sweatpants.

Charlotte Tilbury Revolutionary Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask

When a shower isn’t happening. And hasn’t been happening. And won’t be happening.

Herban Essentials Lavender Towelettes

A blast of this reviving mix of sandalwood, neroli, and clary sage is just the thing after a long night of multiple feedings. Developed with famed “flower alchemist” Katie Hess of Lotus Wei.

CAP Captivator Energy Mist

Mouthwash is a godsend when you’re late again for Music Together class and have no time to brush. Whitens, freshens, and alcohol-free.

Squeaky Clean Fresh Breath Oral Mouth Rinse

The best, most natural concealer, for when her eye bags are heading toward her chin.

Glossier Stretch Concealer

Search by local schools and parent groups to find the most top-rated sitters. Book and pay online. Get out of the damn house. Done.

Urbansitter Gift Card

Jancee Dunn is a writer whose book How Not to Hate Your Husband After Kids came out in March, which, incidentally, would also make a nice gift for a new mom.

Every editorial product is independently selected. If you buy something through our links, New York and/or HuffPost may earn an affiliate commission.