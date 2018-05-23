What To Get At Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale

If you thought all of the Memorial Day sales were the only thing you had to look forward to this weekend, brace yourselves. It’s also time for Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly sale.

From now until June 3, some of your favorite brands like Nike, Tumi, Sam Edelman, Tory Burch, Vince Camuto, Halogen, Madewell and more are up to 40 percent off. Whether you’re looking for a new summer dress, a fresh pair of espadrilles, or some shirts for dad this upcoming Father’s Day, there’s something for everyone to enjoy and save big on.