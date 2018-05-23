STYLE & BEAUTY
What To Get At Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale

Save big on brands like Sam Edelman, Tory Burch and Madewell.
By Amanda Pena

If you thought all of the Memorial Day sales were the only thing you had to look forward to this weekend, brace yourselves. It’s also time for Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly sale.

From now until June 3, some of your favorite brands like Nike, Tumi, Sam Edelman, Tory Burch, Vince Camuto, Halogen, Madewell and more are up to 40 percent off. Whether you’re looking for a new summer dress, a fresh pair of espadrilles, or some shirts for dad this upcoming Father’s Day, there’s something for everyone to enjoy and save big on.

Below, our favorites from Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly sale:

  • 1 J.Crew Drapey Tie-Shoulder Jumpsuit
    J.Crew Drapey Tie-Shoulder Jumpsuit
    Was: $168.00
    Nordstrom
    Was: $168.00
    Now: $83.98 (50% off)
  • 2 Zella High Waist Crop Leggings
    Zella High Waist Crop Leggings
    Was: $55.00
    Nordstrom
    Was: $55.00
    Now: $32.98 (40% off)
  • 3 Halogen Emery Platform Espadrille Sandal
    Halogen Emery Platform Espadrille Sandal
    Was: $89.95
    Nordstrom
    Was: $89.95
    Now: $49.90 (45% off)
  • 4 Charles Henry Off the Shoulder Dress
    Charles Henry Off the Shoulder Dress
    Was: $88.00
    Nordstrom
    Was: $88.00
    Now: $52.80 (40% off)
  • 5 Bella Vita Fitz Block Heel Sandal
    Bella Vita Fitz Block Heel Sandal
    Was: $109.95
    Nordstrom
    Was: $109.95
    Now: $65.96 (40% off)
  • 6 Leith Double Breasted Linen Blend Blazer
    Leith Double Breasted Linen Blend Blazer
    Was: $75.00
    Nordstrom
    Was: $75.00
    Now: $44.98 (40% off)
  • 7 CURVES 360 BY NYDJ Sculpted Denim Leggings
    CURVES 360 BY NYDJ Sculpted Denim Leggings
    Was: $119
    Nordstrom
    Was: $119
    Now: $79.73 (33% off)
  • 8 Sam Edelman Garland Strappy Sandal
    Sam Edelman Garland Strappy Sandal
    Was: $89.95
    Nordstrom
    Was: $89.95
    Now: $69.90 (20% off)
  • 9 Adara Sheath Dress LAUREN RALPH LAUREN
    Adara Sheath Dress LAUREN RALPH LAUREN
    Was: $119.00
    Nordstrom
    Was: $119.00
    Now: $59.49 (50% off)
  • 10 Zella Arise Luxe Bomber Jacket
    Zella Arise Luxe Bomber Jacket
    Was: $119.00
    Nordstrom
    Was: $119.00
    Now: $71.40 (40% off)
  • 11 REBEL WILSON X ANGELS Denim Body-Con Dress
    REBEL WILSON X ANGELS Denim Body-Con Dress
    Was: $129.00
    Nordstrom
    Was: $129.00
    Now: $86.43 (33% off)
  • 12 Trim Fit Herringbone Dress Shirt
    Trim Fit Herringbone Dress Shirt
    Was: $69.50
    Nordstrom
    Was: $69.50
    Now: $39.90 (40% off)
  • 13 J&M 1850 Allister Sneaker
    J&M 1850 Allister Sneaker
    Was: $145.00
    Nordstrom
    Was: $145.00
    Now: $99.90 (30% off)

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

