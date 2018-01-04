What To Look For In Care Home Insurance Policies

About 300,000 people in the UK reside in care homes; here, residents receive accommodation, staff supervision day and night, meals and help with activities of daily living. As the population ages, this figure will grow. Owners and managers of care homes face a lot of challenges and expenses, but insurance is non-negotiable. It helps protect both your business and the people who live their lives inside of it.

Buildings and Contents

Buildings and contents form the necessary foundation of the insurance you will need to safeguard your care home adequately. Buildings policies cover an array of losses, from fire to accidental damage to theft, to the structure itself and its permanent fixtures (e.g., sanitary ware, roof, garages, etc.). In the case of care homes, it also helps with compliance issues such as those in the Care Standards law.

Contents insurance covers items like machinery, equipment, furniture, appliances, drugs, and medications, etc. Many care homes provide contents cover to residents, but only up to a certain level. If they choose, residents and families can decide to increase their protection by purchasing their own additional cover.

The Specialised Risks of Care Homes

Many businesses choose to carry buildings and contents cover; this is not sufficient for care homes, which face a variety of specific risks given the nature of their work. A good care home insurance policy should provide a range of protections, including but not limited to:

● Public Liability.

● Employer Liability.

● Directors and Officers Liability.

● Residents’ Personal Liability.

● Medical and Treatment Malpractice.

● Professional Indemnity (costs associated with defending a claim).

● Legal Expenses.

● Digital Risks (e.g., cover for loss or theft of data).

● Business Interruption.

● Breakdown of Equipment.

● Loss of Registration.

Let’s check out a few of these which are very crucial for care homes:

Liability : Care homes are exposed to situations daily can escalate into liability issues. These are expensive, time-consuming and can result in substantial settlements. This cover is essential in protecting your business.

: Care homes are exposed to situations daily can escalate into liability issues. These are expensive, time-consuming and can result in substantial settlements. This cover is essential in protecting your business. Legal Expenses: A major concern for care homes. This cover a host of legal matters, including employment disputes, contract disputes, legal defense against criminal prosecution, bodily injury, debt recovery, statutory license protection cover and more.

A major concern for care homes. This cover a host of legal matters, including employment disputes, contract disputes, legal defense against criminal prosecution, bodily injury, debt recovery, statutory license protection cover and more. Breakdown of Equipment : You likely depend on specific equipment to ensure your home runs smoothly, and up to the standard of care, your residents require. If your central heating or air conditioning system, for example, experience a failure, your policy can cover the cost of repair or replacement.

: You likely depend on specific equipment to ensure your home runs smoothly, and up to the standard of care, your residents require. If your central heating or air conditioning system, for example, experience a failure, your policy can cover the cost of repair or replacement. Loss of Registration: This can be catastrophic for a care home. If this happens, a cover can help safeguard against depreciation in case your certificate is withdrawn. While your business may cease to exist as a going concern, you can mitigate the financial hit.