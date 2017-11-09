What to Read According to Norm Lewis, Phylicia Rashad, Harry Lennix, Al Roker and the 2017 Library Lions Class

On Tuesday, November 7, the New York Public Library celebrated the 2017 class of Library Lions. The gala’s honorees included: Tom Brokaw, Michael Chabon, Carla Hayden, Colson Whitehead, and Robert Wilson—all individuals who have contributed to the literary and creative community of New York City. With over 500 attendees, $2 million was raised by the end of the night and several luminaries graced the historical NYPL.

Previous honorees include Margaret Atwood, Anna Deavere Smith, Dave Eggers, Ethan Hawke, Judith Jamison, Nelson Mandela, Steve Martin, Martin Scorsese, Zadie Smith, Gloria Steinem, Elie Wiesel, Oprah Winfrey, among many others.

Broadway star and actor, Norm Lewis, sang a rendition of Cole Porter’s “I’ve Got You Under My Skin.”

Tyeshea Campbell

“This year has been an interesting year, I’ll put it that way, and I think that a lot of people are needing some sort of relief,” says Lewis. “I went to the Lion King 20th Anniversary and it was brilliant; I had never been before, so it was my first time seeing it. And then to actually see Elton John playing was just brilliant and being here tonight at this historic place... I’ve actually come [to NYPL] for solace when I first moved here because I needed a place for the quietness and where I could learn. It’s almost like our historical monument and it’s so beautiful.”

We could not be among the many literary geniuses and influencers and not inquire about what each of them are reading. Whether released to the public or not, including classics and new literature, here’s a list of recommendations compiled by some of the attendees of the Lions Gala when asked about the one text they are currently reading:

“100 Amazing Facts About The Negro by Henry Louis Gates, Jr. [It’s a] new book and it’s really something; he’s fabulous,” says Carla Hayden (14th Librarian of Congress).

“I am reading the new Philip Pullman book, which is a continuation of the trilogy. The new one is out, The Book of Dust. So it’s the first of a new trilogy and it’s so good. It’s so good,” says Michael Chabon (The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay).

“The Biography of Ulysses S. Grant by Ron Chernow,” says Al Roker (NBC).

“The Tragical History of the Life and Death of Doctor Faustus, [laughter] by Christopher Marlowe,” says Phylicia Rashad (The Cosby Show).

Tyeshea Campbell

“My wife happened to have given me a book. It's called Managing Yourself. It talks about how managers have different ways of approaching and attacking a problem—big-term, long-term. It’s ten articles from the Harvard Business Review,” says Harry Lennix (The Blacklist and Ray).

“I am starting to read my friend, Walter Isaacson’s book The Biography of Leonardo Da Vinci. I don’t think I am going to get through it all, but I am fascinated by the start of it. So there’s that and a book by Joe Biden called Promise Me, Dad. It’s about his son dying of cancer and when he was deciding whether to run. I am actually reviewing it for Washington Post. I keep a lot of books around all the time. Some of them are half open and some of them are not,” says Tom Brokaw.

“I read a lot of business books and I’m reading one by Tye Lopez. I can’t tell you the title because it’s new,” says Norm Lewis (Phantom of the Opera on Broadway).

Colson Whitehead says, “I write for myself and then get an idea that stays with me and is compelling. I try to do my best with it and so I don’t think about the audience. I’ve written a lot of books and sometimes people don’t care, so I just try to do my own thing and see how it comes out.”