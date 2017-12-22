What Trump Should Say About Mueller

I want to assure that American people that I will do nothing to impede or discredit special prosecutor Robert Mueller and his investigation. I encourage the media and my supporters to hold their fire and let Mr. Mueller do his job. I am not concerned about any biases that members of the special prosecutor’s team may have about me. In fact, I welcome an aggressive investigation. That is a prosecutor’s job. The more aggressive the investigation is, the more the American people will have confidence in the eventual conclusion that I have done nothing wrong.

So, to Mr. Mueller and his team, I say ‘bring it on’. Be thorough. I will not try to impede your work with pardons, firings or changes in personnel at the Justice Department. I do ask, however, that the investigation not be unnecessarily prolonged. I have a great deal of work to do on behalf of the American people and it is not in their interest to see this distraction drag on any longer than is necessary. I will cooperate as fully as possible with Mr. Mueller because I have nothing to fear. If his investigation alleges anything that is unfair, inaccurate or untrue, I will address it at the appropriate time.