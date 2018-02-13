U.S. NEWS
02/13/2018 07:21 am ET

What Trump's Budget Reveals About His Priorities

Hint: It's not social safety nets.

By Lauren Weber
The Washington Post via Getty Images

BREAKING DOWN TRUMP’S BUDGET “The president’s budget has thus become an elaborate Washington ritual in which an administration expresses its values and priorities in the technocratic jargon of modern bureaucracy. It’s an administration’s way of telling the public how it would govern if it didn’t have to work with Congress, and of demonstrating how much it cares about these proposals by working out in fine detail how much it all would cost.” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

17-YEAR-OLD SNOWBOARDER CHLOE KIM CAPTURES GOLD AND AMERICA’S HEART After tweeting she was “hangry” shortly before her gold-medal halfpipe run. Her father called her his “American Dream” after quitting his job a decade ago to support her career. You’re not crying, that’s totally just dust in your eye. And Shaun White is near-perfect in his Olympic comeback. [HuffPost]

REACTIONS ON THE OBAMAS’ OFFICIAL PORTRAITS ARE ALL OVER THE MAP From Beyonce comparisons to complaints about the likeness to Michelle. But one thing is undisputed ― it is the meme of 2018. [HuffPost]

TALK ABOUT UNSUPPORTIVE These parents donated the maximum to their GOP Senate hopeful son’s Democratic opponent. [HuffPost]

DONALD TRUMP JR.’S WIFE WAS HOSPITALIZED AFTER BEING EXPOSED TO A WHITE POWDER MAILED TO HER It was later deemed to be nonhazardous. [HuffPost]

DO YOU LIKE PAYING TOLLS? Welcome to Trump’s infrastructure plan. [HuffPost]

‘DIAGNOSING GENTRIFICATION’ “When neighborhoods change, it doesn’t just affect long-term residents’ housing options. It might be making them sick.” [HuffPost]

THE SCREENWRITERS’ STRIKE WAS 10 YEARS AGO And it changed TV forever. [HuffPost]

ALL OF THE ICE SKATING OLYMPICS NEWS Because let’s be honest ― it’s our favorite. Here are all the funny faces from the skating excitement. The Adam Rippon-Reese Witherspoon lovefest is adorable. A New York Times writer’s tweet about Mirai Nagasu sparked some controversy. Nagasu commented on how she drew inspiration from Michelle Kwan’s similar background to her own. Speaking of, Kwan posted a video of her skating like a boss, proving she’s still a champion. But really, we can’t stop watching this video of a South Korean skater removing his sunglasses ― to reveal another pair of sunglasses. [HuffPost]

TOM BRADY AND GISELE ARE DOING JUST FINE This photo of them kissing in Costa Rica is a reminder that she’s still the world’s top supermodel and he’s still one of the all-time QB greats. [HuffPost]

AMY SCHUMER APPEARS TO ONLY DATE MEN WITH REALLY ENVIABLE TALENTS First, it was the real-life Aidan. Now, she’s dating a celebrated chef. [HuffPost]

The Morning Email Editor, HuffPost
