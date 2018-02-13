What Trump's Budget Reveals About His Priorities

TOP STORIES
BREAKING DOWN TRUMP’S BUDGET “The president’s budget has thus become an elaborate Washington ritual in which an administration expresses its values and priorities in the technocratic jargon of modern bureaucracy. It’s an administration’s way of telling the public how it would govern if it didn’t have to work with Congress, and of demonstrating how much it cares about these proposals by working out in fine detail how much it all would cost.” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
17-YEAR-OLD SNOWBOARDER CHLOE KIM CAPTURES GOLD AND AMERICA’S HEART After tweeting she was “hangry” shortly before her gold-medal halfpipe run. Her father called her his “American Dream” after quitting his job a decade ago to support her career. You’re not crying, that’s totally just dust in your eye. And Shaun White is near-perfect in his Olympic comeback. [HuffPost]
REACTIONS ON THE OBAMAS’ OFFICIAL PORTRAITS ARE ALL OVER THE MAP From Beyonce comparisons to complaints about the likeness to Michelle. But one thing is undisputed ― it is the meme of 2018. [HuffPost]
TALK ABOUT UNSUPPORTIVE These parents donated the maximum to their GOP Senate hopeful son’s Democratic opponent. [HuffPost]
DONALD TRUMP JR.’S WIFE WAS HOSPITALIZED AFTER BEING EXPOSED TO A WHITE POWDER MAILED TO HER It was later deemed to be nonhazardous. [HuffPost]
DO YOU LIKE PAYING TOLLS? Welcome to Trump’s infrastructure plan. [HuffPost]
‘DIAGNOSING GENTRIFICATION’ “When neighborhoods change, it doesn’t just affect long-term residents’ housing options. It might be making them sick.” [HuffPost]
THE SCREENWRITERS’ STRIKE WAS 10 YEARS AGO And it changed TV forever. [HuffPost]
ALL OF THE ICE SKATING OLYMPICS NEWS Because let’s be honest ― it’s our favorite. Here are all the funny faces from the skating excitement. The Adam Rippon-Reese Witherspoon lovefest is adorable. A New York Times writer’s tweet about Mirai Nagasu sparked some controversy. Nagasu commented on how she drew inspiration from Michelle Kwan’s similar background to her own. Speaking of, Kwan posted a video of her skating like a boss, proving she’s still a champion. But really, we can’t stop watching this video of a South Korean skater removing his sunglasses ― to reveal another pair of sunglasses. [HuffPost]
TOM BRADY AND GISELE ARE DOING JUST FINE This photo of them kissing in Costa Rica is a reminder that she’s still the world’s top supermodel and he’s still one of the all-time QB greats. [HuffPost]
AMY SCHUMER APPEARS TO ONLY DATE MEN WITH REALLY ENVIABLE TALENTS First, it was the real-life Aidan. Now, she’s dating a celebrated chef. [HuffPost]
Trump has been oddly quiet on Twitter about the U.S.’s Olympic medal winners.
The economic situation in Venezuela is so horrible that parents are leaving their children in orphanages to keep them from starving.
According to Omarosa, Mike Pence “thinks Jesus tells him to say things.”
The ANC has decided to remove Jacob Zuma as the president of South Africa.
The Trump budget would replace some food stamp benefits with canned goods.
A look at Abraham Lincoln’s “secret visits to slaves.”
These magical underwater photos make us feel alive.
Five cord-cutting problems that might make you keep your cable.
This Lupita Nyong’o “The Culture Of Hair” photoshoot for Allure is a must-see.
Parents are boycotting the movie “Peter Rabbit” for its depiction of allergies.
The return of meth.
“When I buried my husband, I didn’t bury my heart.”
Watching this video of a Boston Dynamics robot holding a door openfor another Boston Dynamics robot is watching our future life value decrease to 0 in the coming robot apocalypse.
The FBI would like to remind you to try not to get scammed on Valentine’s Day.
What you need to know about Marco Rubio and Ivanka Trump’s paid leave plan.
Edward Snowden joked he got a clearance faster than most of the White House. Hello, Jared Kushner.
Chrissy Teigen has two words for the person who called her a gold digger.
The TV network report card on climate change is not up to par.
SoundCloud’s “fake music” problem.
“Why purebred dogs are sick, miserable, and ugly.”
Gigi Hadid shuts down body shamers by speaking out about Hashimoto’s disease.
