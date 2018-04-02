What Trump's 'NO MORE DACA DEAL' Proclamation Means

Thanks again to Ariel Edwards-Levy and Eliot Nelson for filling in last week ― onto today’s headliners.

TRUMP SAYS HE NO LONGER SEES HOPE FOR A DEAL ON DACA “The Democrats blew it,” Trump said of the program he ended. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Sha re on Facebook]

TRADE WAR WITH CHINA ESCALATES As the country announced tariffs on 128 exports, including pork and fruit. [WaPo]

INSIDE THE ‘MIRAGE’ OF REDEMPTION In the Kushner family’s proximity to the White House. [NYT]

SCHOOL BUS-SIZED CHINESE SPACE STATION CRASHES INTO THE PACIFIC The Tiangong-1 had been adrift for years. [HuffPost]

BUY ANYTHING FROM SAKS OR LORD & TAYLOR RECENTLY? The retailers were hit by a payment card data breach. [HuffPost]

ABOUT THAT SINCLAIR BROADCASTING ‘HOSTAGE’ VIDEO As a reminder, Sinclair Broadcasting owns over 170 U.S. television stations. [HuffPost]

WHAT A YEAR LAST MONTH WAS All the insane things that happened in March. [HuffPost]

IT’S BEEN SIX MONTHS AFTER THE LAS VEGAS MASSACRE That killed 58 and injured over 800, and we still don’t know why Stephen Paddock did it. [HuffPost]

WHAT’S BREWING