What Trump's 'NO MORE DACA DEAL' Proclamation Means

TRUMP SAYS HE NO LONGER SEES HOPE FOR A DEAL ON DACA “The Democrats blew it,” Trump said of the program he ended. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Sha
TRADE WAR WITH CHINA ESCALATES As the country announced tariffs on 128 exports, including pork and fruit. [WaPo]
INSIDE THE ‘MIRAGE’ OF REDEMPTION In the Kushner family’s proximity to the White House. [NYT]
SCHOOL BUS-SIZED CHINESE SPACE STATION CRASHES INTO THE PACIFIC The Tiangong-1 had been adrift for years. [HuffPost]
BUY ANYTHING FROM SAKS OR LORD & TAYLOR RECENTLY? The retailers were hit by a payment card data breach. [HuffPost]
ABOUT THAT SINCLAIR BROADCASTING ‘HOSTAGE’ VIDEO As a reminder, Sinclair Broadcasting owns over 170 U.S. television stations. [HuffPost]
WHAT A YEAR LAST MONTH WAS All the insane things that happened in March. [HuffPost]
IT’S BEEN SIX MONTHS AFTER THE LAS VEGAS MASSACRE That killed 58 and injured over 800, and we still don’t know why Stephen Paddock did it. [HuffPost]
ALL THE APRIL FOOLS SHENANIGANS ALL THE #BRANDS TRIED TO PULL From the Netflix Seth Rogen absurdity to Snapchat’s Russian bot gag. [The Verge]
STEVEN BOCHCO, EMMY-WINNING PRODUCER OF ‘HILL STREET BLUES’ AND ‘NYPD BLUES’ HAS DIED He was 74. [HuffPost]
‘TRUE LIFE’ PREMIERED 20 YEARS AGO Here’s how the MTV standard changed 10 cast members’ lives. [HuffPost]
SOME ARE WORRIED AIRLINES COULD SET FARES BASED ON YOUR INCOME A few things you can do to prepare. [Yahoo]
BUST OUT THE SCRUBBER Here’s the seven things in your home you should clean today. [HuffPost]
This megachurch pastor is facing federal charges after allegedly defrauding people to the tune of $1 million.
“A modern day lynching.”
Laura Ingraham’s week off begins today after advertisers fled her show following her tweet attacking a Parkland survivor for not getting into college.
A paddleboarder was critically injured in a shark attack near Hawaii beach.
What you need to know about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding florist.
The latest book on the interworkings of the Trump administration alleges Kellyanne Conway is the master leaker.
Congrats to Notre Dame for its buzzer-beating win over Mississippi State in the women’s college basketball tournament.
It’s official now: Cameron Diaz says she’s “actually retired.”
What Jesse McCartney has been up to.
Only Ryan Reynolds could comment on marriage troubles like this.
In adorable animal news, apparently sea turtles use their flippers like arms to grab food.
Kate Middleton’s Easter ensemble was gorgeous as per usual.
This Twitter thread on an office lunch theft is one for the ages.
Photos of all the crimes against Peeps.