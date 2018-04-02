U.S. NEWS
04/02/2018 07:27 am ET

What Trump's 'NO MORE DACA DEAL' Proclamation Means

“The Democrats blew it,” Trump said of the program he ended.
By Lauren Weber
Yuri Gripas / Reuters

TOP STORIES

onto today's headliners.

TRUMP SAYS HE NO LONGER SEES HOPE FOR A DEAL ON DACA “The Democrats blew it,” Trump said of the program he ended. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

TRADE WAR WITH CHINA ESCALATES As the country announced tariffs on 128 exports, including pork and fruit. [WaPo]

INSIDE THE ‘MIRAGE’ OF REDEMPTION In the Kushner family’s proximity to the White House. [NYT]

SCHOOL BUS-SIZED CHINESE SPACE STATION CRASHES INTO THE PACIFIC The Tiangong-1 had been adrift for years. [HuffPost]

BUY ANYTHING FROM SAKS OR LORD & TAYLOR RECENTLY? The retailers were hit by a payment card data breach. [HuffPost]

ABOUT THAT SINCLAIR BROADCASTING ‘HOSTAGE’ VIDEO As a reminder, Sinclair Broadcasting owns over 170 U.S. television stations. [HuffPost]

WHAT A YEAR LAST MONTH WAS All the insane things that happened in March. [HuffPost]

IT’S BEEN SIX MONTHS AFTER THE LAS VEGAS MASSACRE That killed 58 and injured over 800, and we still don’t know why Stephen Paddock did it. [HuffPost]

WHAT'S BREWING

ALL THE APRIL FOOLS SHENANIGANS ALL THE #BRANDS TRIED TO PULL From the Netflix Seth Rogen absurdity to Snapchat’s Russian bot gag. [The Verge]

STEVEN BOCHCO, EMMY-WINNING PRODUCER OF ‘HILL STREET BLUES’ AND ‘NYPD BLUES’ HAS DIED He was 74. [HuffPost]

‘TRUE LIFE’ PREMIERED 20 YEARS AGO Here’s how the MTV standard changed 10 cast members’ lives. [HuffPost]

SOME ARE WORRIED AIRLINES COULD SET FARES BASED ON YOUR INCOME A few things you can do to prepare. [Yahoo]

BUST OUT THE SCRUBBER Here’s the seven things in your home you should clean today. [HuffPost]

BEFORE YOU GO

 

Lauren Weber
The Morning Email Editor, HuffPost
What Trump's 'NO MORE DACA DEAL' Proclamation Means
CONVERSATIONS