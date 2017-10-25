What Unemployment Taught Me About the Labor Market

If you’re a recent graduate who is facing a labor market that’s developing at a rapid pace, you might be looking for some useful tips to help you cope with temporary unemployment. As a fresh owner of a Bachelor’s degree, I have learned myself about the harsh reality of the job market and I’m here to assure you that everything’s going to work positively for you if you’re able to make the right decision at the right time.

That is why I’ve got just the support you need with the following reality checks, pieces of advice, and unemployment benefits:

The reality is that no matter how qualified you are, nobody will pay attention to you unless you do something with your knowledge.Offer to do things for free. Make a logo, write an article, translate a text, volunteer, write a review, anything that suits your interest. Don’t be afraid to leave a mark. Crave change and do something notable.

Make a name for yourself. Establish your presence in the labor market be it online or in your local business network.

People don’t really work during weekends; and they should. You won’t find almost any news jobs during weekends. It’s very difficult to find a company that will post or at least schedule a job advertisement during those two days. If you think about it, that’s wasting roughly 8-9 days a month. This time is very precious for someone who is actively looking for a job or deciding whether to accept a job or not.

Ignore the experience companies want. Employers often hire candidates with way less experience than what they initially ask for. Don’t be afraid to apply for a job that requires more experience if you believe that you’ve got the necessary skills to successfully complete your tasks. However, don’t overrate yourself and be prepared to always study more in order to fulfill your duties and to keep up with the ever-changing world.

You’re better off doing your thing. A job is best done when it’s done with interest, passion, and care. You need to love what you’re doing. Instead of applying for a boring job just because it pays, do your own thing. Study while you can and don’t waste time on useless things. Rather than working a job that pays better, choose a working place that leaves you wanting to work more even at the end of the day. Also, you’ll come across new and better experiences.

You can just create relationships. Many available jobs are not even advertised and recruiters or a company’s employees will contact you directly to let you know of the available opportunity if you’ve previously interacted with them. One way of creating lasting relationships is by offering help. You’ll be surprised by how many opportunities to work in a perfect environment you’ll get just because you helped the right person once.

Look for a pleasant temporary job. If you love books, start working as a librarian until you find a job that is appropriate for your career’s development. Remember that no experience is useless and that you can learn something valuable from all of your endeavors.

You will have to leave the jobs you love. In my case, I left a friendly working environment, caring employers, great colleagues, and a promising position, just because I moved to another city to continue my studies. The main idea? Not all employers want to work you to death. You will eventually find YOUR place.

You’ll be a better professional in the future. Provided that you use your free time for your career’s development, you will perform better at your next job and you’ll be able to appreciate an exciting project and a proper work environment.

You’ll be fooled. They will make you think that you’re the perfect candidate. You’re going to refuse other offers thinking that you’ll be hired. Don’t be naive and create backup plans that suit your own needs. Know that what you do and who you talk to can in one way or another become an obstacle for your recruitment process. People don’t always want the best for you. Be careful who you talk to and what you share.

Don’t expect to earn too much from the beginning. Keep in mind that financial satisfaction is not enough. Set realistic income expectations and learn to manage your earnings responsively.

The labor market is chaotic. Jobs come and go faster than they are posted. A candidate will be chosen way before the application deadline or the position might not even be filled at all. Recruiters are allowed to advertise a position and then decide that they don’t actually need a person to fill that role.

Be prepared to sacrifice. Sacrifice a meal, a book, clothes, trips, and even time. This will ensure that you can get by until you find a suitable job.

Negotiation is key. Be able to convince an employer why you would be the perfect candidate for the job, why you deserve certain benefits, and even why you should work on more challenging projects and tasks from the very beginning.

It’s difficult to convince someone that you’re actually interested in a company. If you have no previous working or volunteering experience, it’ll be hard to make a recruiter accept the fact that you truly want to work in a certain company or field since interests are motivated using previous activities and engagements.

Not everyone gets an equal start in the jobs market. People start working at 18 in their parents’ companies or for their friends. Also, you’ll get no access to certain jobs unless you start from a lower position in the company as many jobs go to existing employees.

Ask for the help of your loved ones. They will be your shelter and your motivators if you ever want to give up. What is more, they can help you cope with unemployment by offering their support and assistance until you’re able to get by on your own.

What are the key takeaways?

Overall, being an educated unemployed professional is a great journey and a fundamental learning experience. Use this time to do something worthwhile. Only in this way will you be able to prove your expertise in a certain field. Get involved in as many activities as possible and never stop learning!

If you’ve dealt with the same problem when you were a recent graduate, please feel free to share your tips and tell us what you’ve done to make it work for you.

Take care!