Here's The New Show You Should Watch This Week

Streamline recommends the second season premiere of “Westworld” as the show you should watch this week.

With HBO’s extensive marketing campaign for the series’ return ― which even involved an eerie animatronic robot in a pub, which you can watch below ― you probably don’t need to be told the futuristic epic returns this Sunday.

If you somehow don’t already know, “Westworld” is a show about a Wild West-style theme park where the robots, there to play off the guests’ every whim, are gradually becoming sentient. Regardless of whether they’ve achieved sentience (what even is sentience, anyway?), the robots, who originally couldn’t hurt humans, definitely become violent.

In Season 2, they escape the Western park and find other themed parks to terrorize. The robots also might make it to the real world, but who knows what they find is actually the real world or just yet another theme park. What even is real? So many questions with this show.

Watch the trailer for Season 2 in the ranking list below.

