Here’s The New Show You Should Watch This Week

Streamline now has a weekly newsletter. If you want streaming news and recommendations like this in your inbox on Saturdays, you can subscribe here.

The Weekly Streamline Ranking Of All TV

Every week, Streamline ranks the best shows to watch right now. There are rankings for the streaming services Netflix, Hulu and Amazon, as well as an overall ranking for all current television shows.

The ranking prioritizes newness, quality and potential mass appeal. Read below the list for a more elaborate explanation into the methodology.

For the weekend of April 27, “Atlanta” tops the list for the ninth time. The season is almost over and Streamline is going to leave this show in the top spot through the entirety of its run.

“Atlanta” is definitely a strong contender to be the best show of the year. This season very well may be one of the best of the decade. Ratings seem to have dipped for Season 2, which is frustrating. Stop watching “Roseanne” and watch “Atlanta” instead.

You can catch up on the first season on Hulu, and then watch new episodes at the FX website. (You’ll need a cable subscription.)