Here’s The New Show You Should Watch This Week

Streamline recommends the second season premiere of “The Handmaid’s Tale” as the show you should watch this week.
“The Handmaid’s Tale” is an obvious choice. This show is both critically acclaimed and popular. The first season earned eight Emmys in 2017. The second season is already one of the best-reviewed shows of 2018.
There are also reasons to give “The Handmaid’s Tale” a second chance if you weren’t sold the first time around. The tone is a bit less wonky. The strange decision to frequently use pop songs as the soundtrack to human atrocities in the first season seems to be a thing of the past. The plot is more realistically dark given the bloody nature of the ruling regime’s oppression.
This slightly new direction doesn’t necessarily mean the show will appeal to a wider audience. Arguably, the show is harder to watch as it confronts tragedy in a more straightforward way. But again, you should give the show another chance if you skipped it initially.
And if you’re already a superfan, then this season shouldn’t disappoint.
Watch the trailer for Season 2 in the ranking list below.
Other Notable New Shows This Week
“3%” on Netflix. Season 2. This is a young adult dystopian show that’s pretty good for that genre. Read more at the Netflix Streamline.
Recent Shows That Also Are Decent
“The Americans” from FX. Season 6.
“The Assassination of Gianni Versace” on FX. Season 1.
“Baskets” from FX. Season 3.
“Champions” from NBC, also on Hulu. Season 1. Read more at the Hulu Streamline.
“The Chi” from Showtime. Season 1.
“Good Girls” from NBC. Season 1. Read more at the Hulu Streamline.
“High Maintenance” from HBO. Season 2.
“Homeland” from Showtime. Season 7.
“Legion” from FX. Season 2.
“The Looming Tower” from Hulu. Read more at the Hulu Streamline.
“Love” from Netflix. Season 3. Read more at the Netflix Streamline.
“Marvel’s Jessica Jones” from Netflix. Season 2. Read more at the Netflix Streamline.
“National Treasure: Kiri” from Hulu. Read more at the Hulu Streamline.
“Portlandia” from IFC. Season 8.
“Requiem” on Netflix. Season 1. Read more at the Netflix Streamline.
“Santa Clarita Diet” on Netflix. Season 2. Read more at the Netflix Streamline.
“Seven Seconds” from Netflix. Read more at the Netflix Streamline.
“The Tick” from Amazon. Season 1, Part 2. Read more at the Amazon Streamline.
“Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.” from USA. Season 1.
“Waco” from the Paramount Network. Miniseries.
Assorted Streaming News
Quite a few standard acquisition and cancellation announcements this week.
Amy Adams is playing a reporter trying to solve a mysterious murder on HBO’s “Sharp Objects.”
Aidy Bryant will star in a Hulu show, which will be based on Lindy West’s memoir, Shrill: Notes From a Loud Woman.
TBS renewed Streamline favorites “Search Party” and “The Last O.G.”
Amazon renewed “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” for a second season even though the first season hasn’t debuted yet.
And Hulu canceled the Aaron Paul show, “The Path.” It lasted three seasons.
Read news about Netflix, Hulu and Amazon at their respective Streamline articles.
The Weekly Streamline Ranking Of All TV
Every week, Streamline ranks the best shows to watch right now. There are rankings for the streaming services Netflix, Hulu and Amazon, as well as an overall ranking for all current television shows.
The ranking prioritizes newness, quality and potential mass appeal. Read below the list for a more elaborate explanation into the methodology.
For the weekend of April 27, “Atlanta” tops the list for the ninth time. The season is almost over and Streamline is going to leave this show in the top spot through the entirety of its run.
“Atlanta” is definitely a strong contender to be the best show of the year. This season very well may be one of the best of the decade. Ratings seem to have dipped for Season 2, which is frustrating. Stop watching “Roseanne” and watch “Atlanta” instead.
You can catch up on the first season on Hulu, and then watch new episodes at the FX website. (You’ll need a cable subscription.)
Good luck this week. Hope this helps.
The 5-word plot: Struggling to succeed in Atlanta.
Pro: This show is easily one of the most creative and straightforwardly funny projects of the last few years. Multiple actors are stars on the rise.
Con: Very occasionally it will rely on weirdness instead of being truly clever.
The 5-word plot: Surviving an oppressive government's takeover.
Pro: The rare popular show that's also very critically acclaimed. The quality is high in all standard categories such as writing, acting, directing, etc., while also being inventive.
Con: This can be hard to watch given the intensely grim subject matter.
Here's the trailer.
The 5-word plot: Hitman wants to become actor.
Pro: Bill Hader just may be the country's funniest actor right now. This show has a creative premise and actually pulls it off.
Con: The humor might be too niche to be broadly successful.
The 5-word plot: Officer and assassin's lives intertwine.
Pro: Very strong balance between whimsical humor and violent action. Strong, relatable character dialogue within the quick-moving storylines.
Con: The premise becomes a bit too unbelievable with almost comic book-like characters.
The 5-word plot: Robots become "sentient" and angry.
Pro: This is an extremely popular show. Watching week to week is one of the rare times you can have a true zeitgeist moment with a show. It's also a thrilling series regardless.
Con: In the first season, the major twists and mysteries were far too predictable. Characters also act irrationally far too often.
The 5-word plot: Schlubs try to launch business.
Pro: It's rare that ensemble comedies are truly funny these days, but this show makes the structure work.
Con: The show has gotten a bit repetitive over multiple seasons. There are only so many story arcs of "almost failure, but then pulling everything off" that can still have emotional resonance.
The 5-word plot: Rich family affected by kidnapping.
Pro: All-around solid crafting, from direction to acting to writing. Has moments of wonderfully strange humor as well.
Con: The Getty kidnapping isn't necessarily compelling enough for a whole show, especially since a movie just came out about the same story.
The 5-word plot: Crew tries surviving uncharted territory.
Pro: The show started strong and keeps getting better. It's really scary, but based on natural terrors, which is creative.
Con: It takes a few episodes to get truly scary, so if you want that, you'll have to wait a bit.
The 5-word plot: Former convict returns to Brooklyn.
Pro: The show is jam-packed with jokes. The combined star power of Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish anchors this very well.
Con: With so many jokes, there are definitely misses. Nothing here is truly remarkable, beyond the fact that Morgan has returned to TV.
The 5-word plot: Crime thriller in contemporary London.
Pro: It's a compelling watch that stays fun with a constant sense of humor. At just a few episodes, "Collateral" resembles one long movie.
Con: At times it certainly feels like yet another crime thriller.
A note on ranking methodology:
Streamline recommendations do not include reality shows, game shows, awards shows, news shows and other programs that aren’t streaming online.
Along with HuffPost’s own “research” (watching countless hours of TV), Streamline opinions are informed by critical reviews from publications like The New York Times, Vulture, The A.V. Club, The Ringer and Collider, and aggregators like Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic.
Shows can appear on the main list for two months after their most recent season’s final episode. Shows that debut all episodes at once will also be eligible for only two months.
If broadcast shows want a chance at showing up on the main list, they should make their episodes easily available to stream.