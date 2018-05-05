Here’s The New Show You Should Watch This Week

Streamline recommends the second season premiere of “Dear White People” as the new show you should watch this week.
Although Netflix Originals have often dominated the weekly Streamline ranking, this is the first Netflix standout to join in awhile.
This show gives you a lot to love. The characters are fun to watch and hang out with. There are many nuanced and strong points made about contemporary American life and (as you can expect, given the name) race relations post-Donald Trump. It’s legitimately funny. And this is one of the more accurate portrayals of youth culture out there right now.
Watch the trailer for Season 2 in the ranking list below. You can read more about the show at the Netflix Streamline.
Other Notable New Shows This Week
“Cobra Kai” on YouTube Red. Season 1. This is an extension of the ’80s “The Karate Kid” film series and stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka. This, kind of surprisingly, actually got decent reviews.
“The Rain” on Netflix. Season 1. This is a Danish import and a virus-genre show. It’s a bit geared for a younger crowd, but it’s fairly decent. Read more at the Netflix Streamline.
“Vida” on Starz. Season 1. A family drama that focuses on Mexican-American sisters.
Recent Shows That Also Are Decent
“The Americans” on FX. Season 6.
“Bosch” on Amazon Prime. Season 4.
“Champions” from NBC, also on Hulu. Season 1. Read more at the Hulu Streamline.
“High Maintenance” on HBO. Season 2.
“Legion” on FX. Season 2.
“The Looming Tower” on Hulu. Read more at the Hulu Streamline.
“Lost in Space” on Netflix. Season 1. Read more at the Netflix Streamline.
“National Treasure: Kiri” on Hulu. Read more at the Hulu Streamline.
“Portlandia” on IFC. Season 8.
“Santa Clarita Diet” on Netflix. Season 2. Read more at the Netflix Streamline.
“3%” on Netflix. Season 2. Read more at the Netflix Streamline.
Assorted Streaming News
“Westworld” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” both earned renewals for third seasons. Big surprise!
Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon will commentate on the royal wedding for HBO. They will be portraying their characters, Cord and Tish, which are parodies of local news anchors.
Hulu now has more than 20 million subscribers in the United States.
Tim Allen’s “Last Man Standing” might be coming back, but this time on Fox instead of ABC. Remember when Allen said being a conservative in Hollywood is like being Jewish in 1930s Germany? Very funny.
And FX ordered a “What We Do in the Shadows” remake into a television series. That 2014 vampire parody movie was written by Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement. The duo will write the new series too.
Read news about Netflix, Hulu and Amazon at their respective Streamline articles.
The Weekly Streamline Ranking Of All TV
Every week, Streamline ranks the best shows to watch right now. There are rankings for the streaming services Netflix, Hulu and Amazon, as well as an overall ranking for all current television shows.
The ranking prioritizes newness, quality and potential mass appeal. Read below the list for a more elaborate explanation into the methodology.
For the weekend of May 5, “Atlanta” tops the list for the 10th time. The season is almost over and Streamline is going to leave this show in the top spot through the entirety of its run.
“Atlanta” is definitely a strong contender to be the best show of the year. This season very well may be one of the best of the decade.
You can catch up on the first season on Hulu, and then watch new episodes at the FX website. (You’ll need a cable subscription.)
Good luck this week. Hope this helps.
The 5-word plot: Struggling to succeed in Atlanta.
Pro: This show is easily one of the most creative and straightforwardly funny projects of the last few years. Multiple actors are stars on the rise.
Con: Very occasionally it will rely on weirdness instead of being truly clever.
The 5-word plot: Hitman wants to become actor.
Pro: Bill Hader just may be the country's funniest actor right now. This show has a creative premise and actually pulls it off.
Con: The humor might be too niche to be broadly successful.
The 5-word plot: Officer and assassin's lives intertwine.
Pro: Very strong balance between whimsical humor and violent action. Strong, relatable character dialogue within the quick-moving storylines.
Con: The premise becomes a bit too unbelievable with almost comic book-like characters.
The 5-word plot: College students struggle with racism.
Pro: One of the most accurate portrayals of contemporary young adult life. Also has much to say about the resurgence of vocalized racism in America and does so with nuance.
Con: Directing choices don't always allow the characters to be believable, but this heavy-handedness still kind of helps emphasize important points.
Here's the trailer.
The 5-word plot: Surviving an oppressive government's takeover.
Pro: The rare popular show that's also very critically acclaimed. The quality is high in all standard categories such as writing, acting, directing, etc., while also being inventive.
Con: This can be hard to watch given the intensely grim subject matter.
The 5-word plot: Robots become "sentient" and angry.
Pro: This is an extremely popular show. Watching week to week is one of the rare times you can have a true zeitgeist moment with a show. It's also a thrilling series regardless.
Con: In the first season, the major twists and mysteries were far too predictable. Characters also act irrationally far too often.
The 5-word plot: Schlubs try to launch business.
Pro: It's rare that ensemble comedies are truly funny these days, but this show makes the structure work.
Con: The show has gotten a bit repetitive over multiple seasons. There are only so many story arcs of "almost failure, but then pulling everything off" that can still have emotional resonance.
The 5-word plot: Rich family affected by kidnapping.
Pro: All-around solid crafting, from direction to acting to writing. Has moments of wonderfully strange humor as well.
Con: The Getty kidnapping isn't necessarily compelling enough for a whole show, especially since a movie just came out about the same story.
The 5-word plot: Crew tries surviving uncharted territory.
Pro: The show started strong and keeps getting better. It's really scary, but based on natural terrors, which is creative.
Con: It takes a few episodes to get truly scary, so if you want that, you'll have to wait a bit.
The 5-word plot: Former convict returns to Brooklyn.
Pro: The show is jam-packed with jokes. The combined star power of Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish anchors this very well.
Con: With so many jokes, there are definitely misses. Nothing here is truly remarkable, beyond the fact that Morgan has returned to TV.
A note on ranking methodology:
Streamline recommendations do not include reality shows, game shows, awards shows, news shows and other programs that aren’t streaming online.
Along with HuffPost’s own “research” (watching countless hours of TV), Streamline opinions are informed by critical reviews from publications like The New York Times, Vulture, The A.V. Club, The Ringer and Collider, and aggregators like Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic.
Shows can appear on the main list for two months after their most recent season’s final episode. Shows that debut all episodes at once will also be eligible for only two months.
If broadcast shows want a chance at showing up on the main list, they should make their episodes easily available to stream.