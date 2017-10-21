What We Got Wrong About the Vietnam War

In this week’s episode of “Scheer Intelligence , ” Robert Scheer sits down with Pulitzer Prize-winning author Viet Thanh Nguyen. Nguyen tells Scheer how he strove to accurately reflect Vietnamese culture in his 2016 novel “The Sympathizer,” and the two go on to discuss U.S. power over Vietnam and the country’s political future.

Nguyen explains that a main takeaway from “The Sympathizer” is that “you actually have to work through the contradictions and complications of revolution.”

“If we’re talking about self-determination, and ‘let’s get the West out of these other countries’ and so on, it can’t simply be a conversation between Westerners,” Nguyen continues. “Self-determination is important, independence is important, but also the refusal to romanticize, or dominate, other populations is important too. Because once people have the right to determine their own futures, you can’t tell what they’re going to do.”