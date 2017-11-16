What We Learned at AppNexus’ Women’s Leadership Forum 2017

By: Ali Williams

In a time where the conversation surrounding diversity and inclusion is extremely prevalent in today’s news, it’s become evident that many companies are “all talk and no action.” However, internet technology company, AppNexus, is making a serious commitment to diversity and taking strides to create a truly inclusive environment for their employees and customers.

Their Women’s Leadership Forum brought together thought leaders and innovators from all industries to discuss the changes we must make to attain gender equality. Here are a few highlights from the day’s panels.

Demand A Seat at the Table

Tech companies have a lot of work to do when it comes to hiring diverse workers. It’s still difficult for women to break into the tech industry, and when they do, they still face many hardships (unequal pay, sexism, “bro” culture, etc.). Nithya Das, Chief People and Legal Officer at AppNexus, knows the importance of including women and underrepresented groups and is working to make it a part of AppNexus’ mission.

"One of the things [tech companies] can do is change the numbers," Nithya said. Too often companies discuss making a change but do not follow through by setting goals and holding themselves accountable for reaching them. There has to be intentionality, target, and commitment to changing the numbers and demographics of a company.

And, while companies have to level the playing field and commit to hiring diverse workers, employees still need to demand a seat at the table. Nithya stated, “Demand diversity, demand inclusive leadership, and demand a seat at the table, because you all deserve it.”

If there’s no diversity in the workplace, you have to walk away to make a change. It’s imperative to let a company know that their environment must adapt to a more inclusive space.

Include Men in the Conversation and Hold Them Accountable

If more male CEOs had the commitment to diversity that Brian O’Kelley has, the workplace might very well be a better place. As CEO and Co-Founder of AppNexus, Brian is dedicated to changing the work culture for women. He acknowledges his privilege as a white man with an Ivy League education and uses it to make a difference at AppNexus.

Acknowledging diversity does not simply include hiring more women and underrepresented workers at the entry level, but advocating for them at the senior level, as well. “Inclusion is a necessity… so people can see people like themselves [in leadership]." It’s necessary to create an environment where women feel equally represented in the workplace and in leadership positions.

Former NFL Player and Inclusion Consultant, Wade Davis, is also a male ally who spoke at the forum and who understands the power that men have when they advocate for women. Women are always being told “to make a business case for diversity.” They are asked to prove why they deserve to be in the workplace and why it will benefit the company.

What happens when men are held accountable to do the same? What does this require? Wade believes it requires looking beyond the self and attempting to understand the female experience. If men can make gender equality a personal issue, they can advocate for women.

Inclusion Is Not Only About Gender and Race

The conversation of diversity and inclusion in mainstream media has historically been confined to gender and race. However, one group that often gets overlooked are people with disabilities. In a conversation between comedian and activist Maysoon Zayid and writer and activist Xian Horn, the two discussed what it means to have a disability in a world that favors able-bodied people.

It is clear that this ableist society has not deterred these women from succeeding in their careers. Maysoon’s successful TEDTalk has gone viral, and she is the first person with a disability to have a network show. "Disability rights are women's rights are humans rights, and I think people forget that."

One key way we can change the perception of people with disabilities is by including more representation in the media. Having more people with disabilities in prominent roles on television and in the workplace can change the way we include them. It’s important not only to show disabilities in mainstream media, but to include actors with disabilities as well. Portraying a disability is not enough — it’s about allowing people with disabilities the opportunity to tell their own stories.

The Future of Tech Is Female

Reshma Saujani, Founder and CEO of Girls Who Code, knows that the tech talent pipeline is deeply flawed for girls and women. Women are the majority in colleges, the majority in the workforce, and yet there is a deficit in the tech world. Why are we losing women in tech? Reshma argues that it’s because of culture.

During her talk, Reshma stated, “Less than 18% of the technology workforce is women.” There is a lack of representation of girls and women in tech: from the images of prominently male engineers on television to the consistent lack of diversity in tech companies. It is for this reason that Reshma decided to change the narrative and start Girls Who Code.

We have to create a change in the tech world by showing girls that they are represented in tech. “We raise our girls to be perfect and boys to be brave.” But, let’s teach our girls to be brave as well. Let’s encourage them to code, and let’s teach them that their opportunities are limitless - just like we do for the boys.

The AppNexus Women’s Leadership Forum left attendees feeling hopeful for diversity in the workplace. Though there is a great deal of work to do in order to achieve gender equality, there are women and men who are dedicated to closing the gap and making the workforce more diverse and inclusive for all individuals. As Nithya stated, “Don’t whisper. Don’t roll over, don’t wait, don’t compromise yourself.” Actions speak louder than words and that’s the only way we can truly create change.

Learn more about AppNexus’ commitment to diversity and inclusion and their partnership with Ellevate Network here.

Photos courtesy of Appnexus.

—

Alison (Ali) is Marketing Coordinator at Ellevate Network, where she manages the content seen on Ellevate’s social media and contributes to the marketing creative in key campaigns.