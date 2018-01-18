What We're Getting Wrong About the Aziz Ansari Conversation: A Man's Take

I remember stumbling across Aziz Ansari’s 2013 stand up comedy special Buried Alive one summer afternoon. As a South Asian man myself, I felt an instant connection not only to Ansari and his life story, but to a remarkable stage presence fueled by unyielding charm and charisma. The man I saw on television screen embodied everything I adore about comedy; his work was provocative, intentional, and simply funny. It was this whimsicality of his, his ability to embed blunt humor within conversations of tabboo social issues, that led me to read his 2015 research book Modern Romance: An Investigation and binge watch both his Netflix original series “Master of None” as well as his second comedy special, Aziz Ansari: Live at Madison Square Garden. These bodies of work specifically and deliberately place Ansari within the myriad of complexities presented by dating and loving in the twenty-first century. Tackling everything from misogyny to Grindr to factory farming, they offer a glimpse of a man who has an acute knowledge of human relationships. As a young person fascinated by the rapidly evolving culture of millennial love, I devoured his material like one does avocado toast.

So, you can imagine how appalled I felt upon reading a narrative published earlier this month in Babe—a feminist website invested in “good news reporting, trash trends, personal stories...and the pettiest celebrity drama”—recounting an anonymous woman’s experience being sexually violated by Ansari in 2017. The survivor, referred to in the Babe article as “Grace,” shares graphic and intimate accounts of being harassed, objectified and pursued by Ansari in his Manhattan apartment. What matters in this story, I argue, is not so much the medium in which it was published—though I wouldn't exactly say that the general attitude of Babe lends itself towards a Pulitzer Prize—or the physical context in which the harassment takes place, but rather the nauseating degree of irony surrounding the whole situation. One might ask: how is it possible that Ansari, the “good guy” who has been praised for his devotion to feminism by several media outlets, who wrote a best selling novel about relationships, and who in the second season of “Master of None” explicitly initiates a conversation about celebrity sexual assault allegations, could so brashly ignore Grace’s verbal and nonverbal cues? How could this same man find it acceptable to push his fingers down Grace’s throat and repeatedly draw her hands towards his genitals despite her demonstrating no interest in reciprocating?

There is merit in asking these questions, and there are important conversations that can result from us posing them. For one, they illustrate that simply talking about feminism—or writing a novel about modern love—does not necessarily inform one’s actions behind closed doors. In addition, these questions also point to a toxic culture that socializes men to feel entitled to sexual favors while simultaneously conditioning women to feel obligated to accept sexual advances despite feeling comfortable. I find these discussions invaluable, yet I am also interested in interrogating how the responses to the allegations against Ansari are entangled within the larger conversation of the #MeToo movement.

In recent days, I have noticed several editorials—such as this one by Bari Weiss, a staff editor for the Opinion section of The New York Times—that do little justice to the situation at hand. Though I respect and admire Ms. Weiss calling upon the #MeToo movement, I find that her piece, in challenging the validity of Grace’s narrative while misinterpreting what the #MeToo movement stands for, lacks nuance and ultimately reinforces the very stereotypes that make it so difficult for conversations about sexual assault and harassment to take place in the first place. Though I focus on this piece, it is important to note that it is hardly the only of its kind in publication. I find this to be the more prevalent problem.

I will be the first to admit that the #MeToo movement does not seek to serve me. My position as a young, heterosexual male who implicitly benefits from the current state of gender relations limits me from fully understanding the experiences of hundreds of thousands of women who experience sexual harassment on a regular basis. But I also recognize that the #MeToo movement, though pivotal in revealing a sinister and utterly repulsive Hollywood culture that has, for who knows how long, enabled celebrity men to violate their female co-workers and silence their truths, is not as limited in its reach as Ms. Weiss presents it to be. The #MeToo phrase, born through the work of civil rights activist Tarana Burke long before the Twitter movement swept through the red carpets of Hollywood, was created to verbalize the everyday experiences of sexual harassment that women are too often conditioned to keep silent about. The #MeToo movement, in providing a space for women within and outside the realm of celebrity acclaim to share their experiences and collectively heal, has demonstrated that sexual violence exists not as a static diagnosis, but rather as a spectrum of experiences that all deserve attention and validation. The movement specifically recognizes voices that are all too often left out of the conversation, namely those of women of color, women who have disabilities, LGBTQ+ women, and non-binary folx. There is an innate power in the truths revealed by the movement, but also an egregious and insidious danger in seeking to undermine it for one’s own personal gain.

Tarana Burke, the founder of the #MeToo movement, is a civil rights activist who also serves as the program director for the Brooklyn-based Girls for Gender Equity, which seeks to empower young women of color.

I absolutely agree with Ms. Weiss that all of us, especially men, have a responsibility to dismantle and fix “our broken sexual culture” while simultaneously promoting the empowerment and success of every woman in our life. But the key to correcting these cultural deficits certainly doesn’t lie in dismissing the experiences of women like Grace. Rather, we must work diligently to hold everyone and each other accountable, from the men who feel enabled to harass the women around them to those who are determined to silence survivors through shaming and misplaced social commentary. Change begins by challenging the very behaviors that we all too often ignore, from catcalling to groping to violence and coercion, through a necessary redefining of what it means to be in a healthy and equitible relationship.

Throughout my undergraduate experience, I have had the immense privilege of volunteering with the University of Michigan Sexual Assault Prevention & Awareness Center (SAPAC). My volunteering experiences with the Center have not only equipped me to facilitate deeper conversations about sexual violence, but have also exposed me to an incredibly diverse group of student leaders who are driven by a shared goal of fighting all forms of sexual violence and harassment. Such a noble endeavor requires that we first subvert our understanding of what is violating, harmful and unwelcome, and that we do so in a way that places the survivor at the center of the conversation. We at SAPAC emphasize that sexual consent should be clear, affirmative and yes, enthusiastic, not because we seek to take the fun out of sex, but because we recognize that what happened to Grace—and continues to happen to a countless number of women every day, especially those from marginalized social groups—is much more profound than “bad sex.” The fact that certain behaviors are not criminal should not take away from the fact that they are abhorrent, harmful and inexcusable.

I have no doubt that Ms. Weiss is sympathetic towards Grace and her experience, but I am adamant that sympathy can only take us so far. In order to effectively redefine the social and political institutions that passively condone sexual harassment, we must first challenge our own stereotypes as well as the lens of skepticism that we all too often impose upon women who dare share their stories. It’s tempting to boldly proclaim our allegiance to the feminist agenda—as if doing such a thing reveals a “feminist answer” for all of the world’s problems—and end the conversation there, but I argue that we push back and adopt an attitude of affirmation that promotes agency and works to understand the forces that compromise it. What Grace went through, as far as the article indicates, was violating, humiliating and disenfranchising. How does questioning this advance the conversation forward in any way?

I am shocked and saddened by the accusations against Ansari, but more so by the fact that we are even debating their legitimacy. While the language distinguishing rape from sexual violence from sexual harassment is useful, I believe that it, if used without rationale, can paralyze us and silence necessary conversations from coming to fruition. Regardless of what I make of Ansari and his response, there is no denying that gender based harassment is a shapeless figure that can, as history has shown, adapt to any environment and context. In striving for more inclusive discussions that place responsibility where it should truly lie, I find it difficult to accept reductionist tactics that dismiss a survivor’s experience on the basis of one’s personal standards of “acceptable” sexual behavior.