What Will Happen in China in 2018? -- Part Two

YANG YANQING

(Yicai Global) Jan. 3 -- Yicai has published its economic forecast series almost every year since its inception 14 years ago.

We believe that predictions should rest on economic and political models, but with the most decisive factor being empirical knowledge. Predicting economic trends is analogous to playing dice in that different economists harbor varying values and analytical and even risk preferences, but at the end of the day the forecasts must ground on some key variables.

Last year, Yicai nailed 17 out of our 20 predictions, so chose to ramp up our forecasts and make 46 of them this year. We published the first five yesterday.

6. Will China roll out its ‘rural land and property rights mortgage’ reform nationwide?

It’s unlikely we will see this policy, known as the ‘two rights reform,’ extend across the country this year, but it will be coming over the next few.

This change will increase farmers’ property income by revitalizing land assets in rural areas. The State Council, China’s cabinet, piloted the scheme in 2015, but legislation and other infrastructure still need to improve before it can go nationwide.

Legally recognizing farmers’ land rights is the legislative foundation for the rollout of the two rights reform. The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress has thoroughly reviewed the Amendment to the Rural Land Contracting Law and is likely to adopt it in the first half of this year, meaning farmers’ land rights will be legalized by year-end. The two rights reform cannot be implemented nationwide until this is complete.

7. Will China unveil more free trade port plans?

It is in the interest of both the central and local governments to introduce more free trade port initiatives.

The central government has pledged strong support for free trade port development, and local governments are keen to introduce them. Their only concern is that they may be outmaneuvered in the upcoming waves of free trade port development.

Shanghai got approval to build a free trade port in March, and Guangdong, Fujian and Zhejiang provinces are also planning to construct their own. The Zhejiang project is already in the pilot stages, so we’ll likely see more of these ports this year.

8. Has China’s PM2.5 pollution passed its peak?

Air pollution in North China is past its peak. People in the region will see more blue skies this year.

The government’s pollution control efforts have led to mixed results for residents in North China. The good news is that the start of the heating season last year did not bring smog to the region and Beijing reported several days of excellent air quality, something that was beyond imagination in the past. On the flip side, heating has been cut off in some northern cities after a natural gas shortage and coal furnace closures.

Last year, the government adopted unprecedented measures to curb air pollution, including a stringent production ban and initiatives to substitute coal with natural gas and electricity. The measures significantly improved air quality in North China, with one study showing PM2.5 concentrations in Beijing fell to a four-year low. These environmental protection measures are intended to solve the structural bottleneck in pollution control in the region. Starting this year, air quality in North China should take a turn for the better, assuming these measures are effectively implemented and don’t affect the heating supply for local residents.

9. Will China plant more trees than other countries?

China will plant more trees than any other country over the next few years, as the government will prioritize pollution control and China’s top-level policymakers will seek to make the country’s skies blue again.

The nation will kick off an extensive afforestation campaign this year. All members of society will be encouraged to invest in the development of professional ecological protection and restoration enterprises. The government will also introduce market-oriented ecological compensation mechanisms to ensure satisfactory progress in its afforestation efforts.

At a practical level, China’s ecological restoration market has enormous potential for development. The per-capita forest area in China is 75 percent less than the global average. The quality of more than 60 percent of groundwater is poor or very poor, and nearly 20 percent of the country’s farmland is polluted.

The nationwide afforestation campaign will benefit many companies. The share price of ecological restoration firms on the A-share market will likely increase by more than 50 percent this year, one brokerage forecast.

10. Will the Financial Stability and Development Committee reshape financial regulation in China?

The State Council set up the Financial Stability and Development Committee last year, years after other G20 countries. The committee’s well-thought-out organizational structure will completely reshape the financial regulatory landscape in the country, putting an end to decoupling and even friction between regulators at the highest level and national ministries and commissions.

Since the global financial crisis, China’s financial markets have integrated at a remarkable pace as a result of the CNY4 trillion (USD615 billion) stimulus package and the rise of internet finance. Massive amounts of capital flew to the financial system and regulatory arbitrage drove shadow banking, but an unprecedented increase in the number of new financial businesses led to regulatory vacuums in the financial markets.

As risks increase, different regulators have divergent opinions on individual issues, which has affected decision making at the highest level. The stock meltdown in 2015 was a kicker to policymakers, who realized then that a financial regulatory reform was imperative.