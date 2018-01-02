What Will Happen in China in 2018?

Yang Yanqing

(Yicai Global) Jan. 2 -- Economists are adept at making predictions, but even they doubt the reliability of their projections. Media pundits have released their predictions for the new year, but they have also been served with a fair dollop of skepticism, as usual.

Yicai has published its economic forecast series almost every year since its inception 14 years ago. We believe that predictions should rest on economic and political models, but with the most decisive factor being empirical knowledge. Predicting economic trends is analogous to playing dice in that different economists harbor varying values and analytical and even risk preferences, but at the end of the day the forecasts must ground on some key variables.

We have clung to a profound belief throughout the past decade or so in our auguries -- that is, tracking the latest economic, financial and technology trends to make predictions along ethical boundaries that best fit the ‘Pareto improvement’ theory in a way that is optimally efficient and impartial, employing all available information is the optimal means.

Our predictions have not turned out to be entirely accurate. Last year, the Financial Times gave correct forecasts for 15 out of 19 issues. By contrast, our predictions nailed 17 out of 20 topics. The UK broadsheet misjudged three matters – the US stock market, Venezuelan defaults and Donald Trump. Yicai, on the other hand, guessed wrong about the rollout of the first deposit insurance scheme in China, the European refugee crisis and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) negotiations. Our predictions for the US stock market and Trump administration were entirely correct, and we gave the right answers -- by sheer luck --regarding China’s economic growth, the yuan exchange rate, fine particulate matter (PM 2.5) pollution, the US Federal Reserve’s rate hikes, the US dollar and oil prices.

Emboldened by these gratifying results, we have now resolved to increase the number of topics from 20 to 46 this year to encompass China’s macro economy, financial market and social welfare and development, as well as geopolitics, economic, financial and technological trends.

1. Will China’s economic growth drop below 6.5 percent?

This is possible, but even if it does happen, the actual growth rate will still stay close to 6.5 percent.

China has entered a new era wherein the focus of economic growth has shifted away from development speed toward growth quality. However, gross domestic product will remain the most comprehensive and tangible indicator of economic development available today.

Last year, China’s GDP growth defied dire initial expectations amid suspicions about the arrival of a new ‘growth cycle.’ Investment’s contribution to economic growth has declined steadily, with consumption and foreign trade replacing investment as the main GDP growth engines for the year.

This year, fixed-asset investment may shrink further as a result of a prudent monetary policy and tightening real estate market regulation, but this is not necessarily bad news. In fact, effective financial risk prevention and improved financial resource allocation may unlock the country’s future economic potential. The real uncertainties actually relate to the trade sector. Economic recovery is set to continue in developed nations, boosting international market demand. However, commercial frictions may pose a grave threat to Chinese manufacturers.

2. Will funding to local governments rise significantly?

The mismatch in financial and administrative powers between the central and local governments has induced a major bottleneck in the Chinese economy. Disappointment again awaits those who expect the situation to change this year. That said, relevant reforms will still issue, starting with the low-hanging fruits.

The report of the 19th National People’s Congress stressed that the establishment of a modern fiscal system must accelerate as the top priority of budgetary and tax reforms, with one of the priority tasks being the creation of a unique central-local government revenue system in which shared taxes supplemented by exclusive taxes predominate to restore the equilibrium among the financial and administrative powers conferred on governments at different levels, cost allocations, tax system reform and the attributes of different taxes.

The existing tax allocation system is primarily based on shared taxes, and all three of the highest taxes -- value-added tax (VAT), corporate and personal income taxes -- are shared between the central and local governments.

The largest tax in the country, VAT, generates more than CNY5 trillion (USD765 billion) in government revenues every year, now equally divided between the central and local governments, but the central government will review, and possibly adjust, the distribution ratios in May. This decision will have far-reaching implications. The market is also curious as to whether a consumption tax, another major source of tax revenue (averaging over CNY1 trillion per year), will be allocated to local governments. The number of local taxes has also increased with the addition of an environmental protection tax this year.

3. Will China react to US company tax reform by slashing its imposts in a new race to the bottom?

Yes. This is the inevitable result of global competition. China will continue to lighten corporate tax burdens this year. Lowering costs for enterprises is a natural part of supply-side structural reform. Some would argue this is also one countermeasure China will adopt in reaction to US tax cuts.

China has always championed tax reductions throughout the world. The government lowered the financial burden on enterprises by more than CNY2 trillion from 2013 through 2016 and by another CNY1 trillion last year.

The US’ extensive tax reform program will trigger a new wave of global tax cuts. Japan and the UK will follow suit, as will China.

China will hew to its original plan to lower taxes and administrative fees. This involves optimizing VAT policies and tax rates, lowering the nominal corporate income tax rate or relieving the tax burdens on enterprises by increasing tax deductions for research and development costs. Furthermore, personal income tax policies will also undergo retooling to slash taxes payable by low-income earners.

Apart from tax cuts, due -- and more -- attention should rest on lessening administrative fees payable by companies. Efforts should go to abolishing administrative fees and capping the administrative service charges priced by the government.

4. Does a property tax lurk within the government’s legislative agenda for 2018?

Yes! The long-term real estate market regulatory mechanism will debut this year, meaning that the national legislature will eventually include this extremely contentious national issue of a property tax on its agenda.

Given the fully-developed property transaction tax system, the tax will be introduced mainly to further improve the real estate tax system and structure, rather than to stem housing price growth. The public should not over-anticipate what this new tax can achieve. The principle of ‘statutory taxation’ dictates that property tax legislation will achieve a major breakthrough and find inclusion in the national legislative agenda this year.

5. Will Chinese manufacturers see a reversal of their decline in relative competitiveness?

As the most effective metric of China’s manufacturing costs, unit labor cost (ULC) will continue to trend downward this year, but Chinese manufacturers will be able to maintain their relative competitiveness at current levels nonetheless.

Yicai introduced the ULC index to reflect the overall competitiveness of the global manufacturing industry, especially the real-time competitiveness of Chinese manufacturing and its sub-sectors. The index covers 20 sub-manufacturing markets in 18 countries. A rise in the unit labor cost typically indicates that growth in nominal labor costs has outpaced productivity growth. A higher ULC score assigned to a country means it is less competitive on the global market.