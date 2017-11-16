What "Worldwide by easyJet" may mean for air travelers

The trend in low-cost long-haul carriers has been flourishing over the past couple of years. Airlines, like Norwegian, WOW Air, and WestJet, are offering no-frills air travel around the world for less and that’s a good thing for travelers.

Last September, easyJet, a low-cost carrier based in Britain, announced a long-haul low-cost airline alliance with partners Norwegian and WestJet, offering connecting flights through Gatwick to North and South America. While the premise of such an alliance is grounds for excitement, the depth and breadth of actual benefits and convenience still remain shallow as compared to traditional airline alliances.

In an interview with the Globe Trotting Teacher, Jackie Sills-Dellegrazie, we learn there is reason to be cautiously optimistic about the future of Worldwide by easyJet.

WATCH our interview with Jackie Sills-Dellegrazie, blogger at theglobetrottingteacher.com

“It’s generally a good thing for air travelers when airlines partner up because there are usually benefits to the consumer. In the case of Worldwide by easyJet, there is more ironing out to do, such as ensuring that one’s baggage seamlessly travels with them from connection points in Europe. We need to follow this partnership to see how it evolves, but the alliance is a step in the right direction. Consumers are now being exposed to new long-haul low-cost flight options that weren’t on their radar and more choice is always a good thing.”