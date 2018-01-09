What Would It Take for a Hollywood Studio to Buy J.R.R. Tolkien's Literary Canon?

Answer by Jeremy Arnold, Ex business analyst, on Quora:

Tolkien’s heirs don’t actually own the most valuable rights or IP.

For example, while it was recently reported that Amazon had purchased TV rights to Lord of the Rings from Tolkien’s estate, the truth is actually far messier. The various franchise rights are held by several different parties, each of which has their own competing interests and incentives.

In brief:

Tolkien sold the licensing and film rights for his two most popular books (Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit) to United Artists in the late 60’s for £100,000 (apparently to help settle a tax bill).

Those rights, along with a long list of character and phrase trademarks, now belong to Saul Zaentz’s Middle-earth Enterprises.

New Line Cinema (now a division of Time Warner) owns the distribution rights to the six films made thus far (via a deal with Zaentz).

HarperCollins owns the printing rights to nearly all of Tolkien’s written works (which would presumably include new novelizations).

The Tolkien Estate (a subsidiary of The Tolkien Trust) owns a 7.5% interest in New Line’s film profits along with IP rights to the rest of Tolkien’s works (i.e., those not listed above).

Further complicating this:

Christopher Tolkien (JRR’s son and chief editor) has been vehemently against the movies, and just resigned from the estate’s board in response to the Amazon deal (suggesting he got outvoted). I’m not sure the family would be willing to go much further in thwarting his wishes.

All those parties have a history of suing each other over the boundaries of where their rights begin and end, which suggests that getting them to agree on a joint deal would be expensive.

What This Means Practically

Tolkien’s heirs can’t sell anything directly related to the two big books without Zaentz’s help (as even though he doesn’t currently own the TV rights, he could prevent those that do from using certain phrases and names).

This implies that Amazon paid between $200-250 million to tell secondary stories that feature characters which most fans won’t even recognize.

This, in turn, suggests a significant franchise value. That said, if someone wanted the same ownership that Disney gained over Star Wars, they’d have to:

Buy out The Tolkien Estate (for IP worth about triple what Amazon paid). Buy out New Line (for rights/revenues worth maybe $750 million). Buy out Zaentz (for rights/IP worth no less than two billion).

This gives us a total price-tag around $3.5-$4 billion, which is roughly what Disney paid for Lucasfilm.

The hing is, the only party with enough cash, merchandising channels, and character-hungry theme parks to justify such a bill would be Disney itself. But given that they just allowed one of their chief streaming competitors to buy up significant TV rights, I can’t see this being on their radar. Negotiating with all the parties involved was likely judged a nightmare with too low a return.