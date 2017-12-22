What You Need to Know About the Investment Trends of Millennials

What are some of the investing habits you're seeing among your users? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Robinhood is in a unique position to understand how people invest. We now have over three million users, with an average age of thirty, and our user research indicates Robinhood users are split just about 50/50 between first-time and experienced investors. This gives us a significant sample size of both first-time and experienced investors to understand how they invest.

Through user research, we’ve also learned that our users’ money, rather than being diverted through checking and savings, is coming out of spending money. This is money that would have been spent on coffee or discretionary purchases. Because Robinhood has the experience that you might get from buying a physical product or something on Amazon, it sort of feels like spending in a way that's positive and engaging, and the end result is building a portfolio over time.

We are also seeing a lot more buying than selling activity on Robinhood. We have users that are buying one or two shares of fifty different stocks and creating diversified portfolios using small amounts of money. That type of transaction would have cost thousands of dollars in the past. People just wouldn't have done it. By removing the cost barrier per trade, we are actually giving people the ability to do something they haven't been able to do anytime in the past.

We’re also seeing that our customers choose brands and companies that they believe in and stick with them. Many of our most-held stocks, including Netflix, Google, Facebook, and Apple, are companies that make products that our customers use every day. That mindset is similar to the one I had when I first started investing. I chose companies that I believed in and felt passionate about. Buying stock in those companies gave me a chance to participate in their growth and to be a part of their success.