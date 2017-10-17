What You Need To Quit Doing To Travel More

Lori Allen, Great Escape Publishing www.GreatEscapePublishing.com

Everyone thinks that winners never quit. But the truth is, winners quit all the time. It’s what makes them so successful.

In fact, here is a lit of all the things I’ve quit this year. I quit:

Going to book clubs I don’t like

Taking phone calls from people who stress me out

Over-committing myself at the kids’ schools

Watching TV (unless I actually need a mindless distraction)

Finishing books I don’t like

Stressing out over decisions that mean very little to me

Ultimately, success is just as much about what you take out as it is about what you put in.

Travel is the ultimate goal. It makes you stronger, happier, healthier, and more self-aware. It changes your outlook on people and the rest of the world. It helps you see similarities between other cultures and religions and your own. And it encourages you to ignore differences.

So if traveling is important to you – and it should be – what can you take out to make it a priority?

Do you really need to organize the closets this week? Paint the house?

Psychologists have a term called pre-crastination. It describes the phenomenon of wanting to accomplish small tasks just to get things done despite the extra effort it takes to do those things first.

It’s answering a single email instead of waiting and letting emails collect so that we can answer them all at once more efficiently. It’s when we get up to find a pencil without restocking the entire office drawer so we don’t get up a dozen more times when something is missing.

It’s when we grab items at the front of the grocery store, carry them all the way to the back, and then up to the front again to pay instead of simply walking straight to the back and carrying everything forward.

To beat both pre-crastination and procrastination and move those travel goals up in priority, set a time for them every day.