What you should focus on instead of just setting goals

Happy New Year and welcome to your fresh start! At this point in the year you're probably excited for what's to come and ready to make some changes after hitting the 'reset button' on December 31st. Personally, 2017 was a tough year for me with numerous challenges so I was more than ready to step into 2018. Don't get me wrong, there were many blessings too like traveling to several countries with my daughter while still fulfilling my mission to serve more women in the corporate world.

Going into 2018 though, I have a slightly difference focus than simply setting the same old goals. I recently watched a video by Vishen Lakhiani, founder of MindValley, an extraordinary personal development company based in Malaysia (where I happen to be as I type this). He reminded me of the importance of focusing on the right things to have a phenomenal year...the things that really shift the needle in terms of fulfillment, contribution, peace, joy and growth. These 3 areas that I'm about to share with you have helped me create the career and lifestyle I have now which, just a year ago, I wasn't even sure was possible. The rest of this article is loosely based on what he shared in the video but the expansion in each of these areas is based on my own experiences and viewpoint.

It has by no means been easy or without it's fair share of challenges (hence my statement that I'm ready for 2018) but once I became really clear on my vision and mission, I stepped into the space of non-negotiable commitment and relentless pursuit of what was important to me until I achieved it (and I'm just getting started). The 'it' I'm referring to for me (or one of them at least) was my desire to travel the world with my daughter during her last year of middle school while still growing my business. Mission accomplished. Here's what I've been focused on that I believe will help you as you move towards what's important to you in 2018...

1. Experiences - What experiences would you like to have this year? How do you want to feel? Would you like to take more time off and spend quality time with your family? Feel more fulfilled at work? Be a bigger influencer? Go skydiving? How are your goals moving you towards those experiences? What will help you create those feelings and experiences?

2. Growth - How do you intend to grow this year? Are there some books you've been meaning to read? Are you planning to attend an event or workshop, maybe acquire a certification? Are you looking for more support? Maybe a group of like-minded people, a coach or mentor? (*side note: if you're a woman in leadership looking for a small group of highly accomplished, heart-centered women to help you advance your career or just to provide a safe, supportive, sisterhood experience, let me know and I can put you in touch with your tribe). Having my support team has been critical to my success, growth and sanity! As Jim Rohn said, 'You are the average of the 5 people you spend the most amount of time with'. Who's in your circle?

3. Contribution - How do you intend to give back? What level of contribution (specifically) do you want to have in 2018 and how are your goals helping you achieve that? What legacy do you want to leave in the world and what are you planning on doing to help you move towards that? If you're not sure and feel like you haven't found the right career fit that makes you feel like you're contributing towards something you care about at your highest level, don't worry. It's easier than you think to find what's right to you. Feel free to reach out to me if you're struggling with this and would like some help. The joy of living is in giving. Here's another quote I love by the Dalai Lama - 'If you want to be happy, make other people happy.' So simple yet so true.

As you think about how you'd like to grow and what you'd like to achieve, experience and contribute in 2018, I want to encourage you to make a commitment to yourself, right here, right now. Go on, grab that piece of paper or open the Notes app on your phone. Take a deep breath and ask yourself what you must aim for that will achieve what we just spoke about. Remember, whatever you commit to has to light you up and make you so excited to achieve it...to the point where it becomes a MUST and not just a SHOULD. If you want to drastically increase your chances of success, make your goals absolutely non-negotiable, meaning you will not stop until you achieve them and you commit to taking consistent action towards them. Then ask what level of support do you need to do this and what is the first step you can take in the right direction. Having as much clarity and conviction as possible as well as the RIGHT support from the start will help you achieve what's important to you faster than you can imagine possible.

Never stop being grateful for what you have but don't stop pursing what sets your heart on fire.

May 2018 be your most epic year yet.

To your success...