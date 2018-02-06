WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe Stresses The Power Of Seeing Black Glory In Film

“Black Panther” is proving that the most formidable superpower in the Marvel Universe may be representation.

There’s still more than a week left before director Ryan Coogler debuts the hero’s first stand-alone film on Feb. 16, but fans couldn’t wait to express the importance of seeing black excellence in film.

Kayla Marie Sutton, curator of the “Black Girl Nerds” podcast’s social media accounts, started the hashtag #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe on Twitter Tuesday morning. The Afro-Latina says she tweeted the hashtag after asking her son what the Wakandan prince meant to him.

Sharing this experience with my son, who jumps and shakes with excitement every time he sees his favorite comic character's trailer on tv. He gets representation and its about damn time. #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe https://t.co/OczeBN3GEE — Kayla Marie (@Maria_Giesela) February 6, 2018

“This was inspired by a question that I asked my son yesterday,” Sutton told HuffPost in a direct message. “He has been reading the comics (like me) and as a young black male with autism I wanted to know what this movie meant to him. It got me thinking about the impact this movie is going to have on so many.”

“This film is so unapologetically black and growing up on the outside of the nerd community as an ‘other,’ to have a film filled with people that look like me and my family is the most amazing gift,” she added.

Sutton wasn’t alone in her sentiment, as #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe quickly began to trend on Twitter. People highlighted several reasons why they felt represented by the film, including the positive portrayal of an African nation and the important role of black scientists in Wakanda.

Like many Black Panther fans, Sutton has yet to see the film but already has plans to see an early screening and then attend a “sensory-friendly screening” with her son on opening weekend.

The social media influencer says she’s been touched by people’s responses to the hashtag and “can’t wait to see the reactions post-opening weekend.”

Take a look at some our favorite #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe tweets, and try not to tear up.

Seeing centered Black women in key roles and appearing in merchandise as action figures makes my spirit flip. This film means so much to me as a Black girl nerd. #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe https://t.co/e8HD7fMaYd — Jamie “Is February 16 2018 Here Yet?” Broadnax (@JamieBroadnax) February 6, 2018

#WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe It means that Black directors can tell our stories on the highest level with actors that looks like me as the heroes. — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 6, 2018

Also, as an actor, seeing roles that aren’t just “the black sidekick”, “the maid”, “the sassy black friend”, give me hope for my career. And as a nerd, I finally feel validated as a nerd of color. This is every childhood trauma finally being vindicated. #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe — Mica Burton (@MicaBurton) February 6, 2018

Responses to #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe have me tearing up. The importance of this film cannot be understated. #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/EaNReNzxsN — April (@ReignOfApril) February 6, 2018

It means so much to see an African kingdom that is decades ahead of the rest of the world in technology. To see a black girl be the smartest person in the MCU. We don't get to see images like this a lot in popular media#WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe — Mel-evolent (@jane_anon) February 6, 2018

Finally seeing Africa depicted in a powerful and positive light, free from the effects of colonialism, with characters that look like me having motivations beyond the portrayal of “black pain” on screen.#WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe pic.twitter.com/nTEFHQM279 — Andrien Gbinigie (@EscoBlades) February 6, 2018

#WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe That I have lived long enough to see little black girls – dark skinned, natural hair, even bald– have these POWERFUL African women who are strong, beautiful & brilliant (in STEM at that) to look up to & buy toys & merch for. See themselves in 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/Am809VC79U — Reina Valentine (@ReinaVCosplay) February 6, 2018

My son has been calling himself T'Challa since he saw #BlackPanther last week. #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe is watching my son see himself in a hero and a film that not only celebrates being BLACK, but so many beautiful parts of our communities, customs, and ancestors. pic.twitter.com/bb83bfr8RT — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) February 6, 2018

#WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe is giving us life today. To us, 'Black Panther' means black kids get to see beautiful examples of black excellence, genius, & originality. Reply and tell us what it means to you. pic.twitter.com/pXbPBYaJcf — OkayAfrica (@okayafrica) February 6, 2018

#WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe I was the only black person that graduated with a degree in Chemistry in 2014. At times I was the only black person in the lab. To see Shuri and other black scientists working on groundbreaking technology that is fully theirs means everything to me. https://t.co/CQOziSApim — Your Royal Blackness. (@MsPowerGranger) February 6, 2018

#WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe? not even gonna lie: watching a movie in a theater full of black people & with no need to explain the shade or the jokes pic.twitter.com/rZAR3lSR3F — Liza Sabater 🇵🇷👸🏾 (@blogdiva) February 6, 2018

It's everything really



To know that kids can walk down the toy aisle and see an action figure that looks like them



That Black Women can be warriors too



That communities are coming together to make sure underprivileged kids see it



It's us celebrated#WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe — #Kingstees (@MrRandyWATTsun) February 6, 2018

A breaking of the perpetual narrative we hear about black films:



That movies with a black-led cast are not financially viable



That themes of afro-futurism are for a niche audience.



That black comic book heros/ villians don't have big screen appeal.#WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe — Toni Michelle (@heytonimichelle) February 6, 2018