What's in a Name?

Shoshanah Dubiner BUTTERFLY’S TONGUE

It was the erudite tease Bill Buckley, editor of the National Review, who was the only person in my life, so far, to use the word “Comstockery.” (It’s in the disctionary.) We were at lunch, not on his TV show: I was too small a target for “Firing Line.”

The word is an allusion to Anthony Comstock, who was born in the mid -19th century, became a Postal Inspector and founded the New York Society for the Suppression of Vice. In his job he sought to censor materials related to abortion, contraception, venereal disease. He even induced Congress to pass a bill outlawing such lewd, lascivious stuff.

I hasten to say that, despite his last name, Anthony was not a direct predecessor. At the time I thought Buckley may have approved of him and may have hopped, mistakenly, that I held similar views.

The Comstocks came early to North America, which I’m not sure is an honor. As President FDR said in addressing the Daughters of the American Revolution, “Fellow immigrants.” We’re all boat people (except for those who immigrated since the advent of long-distance air service). I’m not proud to be related to Puritans and other early settlers. Fire and brimstone, witch-burning, Bible-thumping, hatred of sex and of women, slaughter of indigenous people: they’re not my things.

It’s true the name has been useful at times. When I moved to Stanford and did not yet have my California driver’s license, a store owner was about to ask for my identification, but seeing my last name, he produced with a smile a Western reference, “ah, the Comstock Lode, I’m sure you're good for the check.”

Actually, that silver mine is named after a cook who registered the claim after the prospectors for whom he fried grub, looking for gold, asked the assay office how much gold a sample of the ore contained. Disappointed by the truthful answer, they moved on. It taught me the importance of asking the right questions.

My immediate family was not rich, and I have never pretended to be, but I’ve often discovered that people thought I was rich. I guess it goes with sharing a name with a famous lode

Apart from my own immediate family, one of my favorite Comstocks is John Henry, a professor of entomology at Cornell who established the system for categorizing butterflies and other insects, creatures depicted by his wife, a naturalist. He was of the era to send his papers to Charles Darwin.