What's in the news right now?

Recently, after receiving some advice from Notre Dame graduate and Washington Post reporter Robert Costa, I began reading the newspaper every day. This has been a big change for me, because for the last three years I've held a conviction that it's better to embrace the Notre Dame bubble than to counteract it. The way I reason, it only makes sense to know what's going on in the world when you have the power to do something about it, and as a current student, I'm relatively powerless.

This thinking falls in line with my favorite mantra, otherwise known as the serenity prayer. It reminds us to focus on the things we can control and let go of those that we can't. Applying this logic to college, I see self-improvement as the crux of what we can control; with most world events falling well outside our sphere of influence. Consequently, I've decided the most selfless thing we can do during college is to cultivate a genuine center of gravity; discerning and growing into our vocations and values so that we can better serve in the future.

It sounds contradictory – to focus on improving yourself because you care so much about others – but I believe that many of the world's problems could be treated if we spent more time looking in than out. Thus, I think that college should be a time of self-discovery and reflection; avoiding information overload in order to take advantage of the privilege we have to spend a few years removed from the world-at-large. But, being a senior on the cusp of entering that wider world, I've tentatively decided to take Costa's advice and start reading the news every day.

Only a week into this undertaking, however, I've already seen my optimism shrink, and I've started to seriously wonder when the world will inevitably end. Simply put, the paper seems predominantly pessimistic; with capitalist corruption constantly on its cover and rampant wrongdoing frequenting its inner folds.

Personally, I find this bias towards negative news just as troubling as the press' political tilt. Rather than catalyzing hope, supported by the thousands of good deeds that people do daily, the media seems set on showing us how horrible humans can be. While this is important, I also think it's incredibly dangerous, because if all we see are humanity's shortfalls, we might find ourselves inclined to point fingers instead of hold hands. Said another way, I think the news should inspire us with the good just as much as it alerts us to the bad.

That's why this Monday's edition of the New York Times was a breath of fresh air. While it still covered the ugly, there was also enough good to induce an optimistic overtone. For example, the paper reported that the Iraqi military had overthrown a major ISIS fortress, which led to thousands of peaceful surrenders; rather than suicidal attempts for salvation. It also continued its coverage of the political turmoil in Catalonia, but alongside accounts of violent protesting, Monday's paper introduced a new narrative of unity.

This story showed Spanish nationals in march, chanting "Long Live Spain, Long Live Catalonia," and demonstrating that while tensions are still high, there's reason to believe that this conflict can ultimately be the cause of greater compassion and understanding across Spain. The icing on the cake, however, had to be A5, where a full-page ad read: "GIVE PEACE A CHANCE -JOHN LENNON." Taken out by his widow, Yoko Ono Lennon, it also included the web address for Imagine Peace – an organization created by Ono in attempts to realize her late-husband's vision for a world where everyone can live peacefully. Taken altogether, this was the first time that I finished reading the paper and felt both informed about the present and optimistic towards the future.

Now, I am aware that this screams privilege. There are people suffering all over the world, and here's a straight, white male in Indiana expressing gratitude for a positive newspaper. But I will gladly take ownership of my privilege in order to state the case that good news must actually include good news. I want to see a safer and more meaningful world as much as anyone else, but I think we need to balance criticizing our mistakes with celebrating our improvements if we're ever going to get there.

At the end of the day, isn't that the point of the press? When done well, the newspaper should be a vessel for social change; something that informs the present, about the recent past, for the sake of the future. To focus too much on good news will create complacency, but to ignore it altogether will foster despair. Accordingly, I'd like to see the press take a middle path – one that alerts us to wrongs, while also sharing the 'rights' – so that when current events call us to act, we'll also believe that things really can get better.