What's In Your Closet?: Tracking Men's Decade in Fashion

Whenever a conversation starts up about the stat of men’s fashion, leave alone fashion in general, you’ll get as many differing opinions as there are outfits in Lady Gaga’s closet. Some of the loudest voices surrounding this debate, however, claim that men’s fashion has been stuck in some rut for the past decade or so.

Their main point in the argument lies in the parallels they draw between the fashion leaders and trendsetters of past generations and those of today; Lady Gaga channels Madonna, Adele channels Mariah Carey, and so on and so forth.

The question is, are these accusations fair? Can we compare the ways different generations express the spirit of their times? We’re not sure, but it led us to an interesting discussion; how has men’s fashion evolved within the past decade, if at all?

2010 – 2013

Remembering the 90s: Fashion that brought back memories of the 90s caught on first in the U.K. characterized by brightly coloured short, stone wash jeans, high top sneakers, and prominent wristwatches. America caught on towards the year 2013 when the streets would be brimming with bomber jackets, oversized flannel shirts, throwback jerseys, Dickies apparel, and Timberland boots.

The Business Casual look: The workplace revolution didn’t just see changes being brought about by the digital revolution. A new generation was coming into the workplace proper, and you could tell things were changing with the upsurge of loafers, jeans, boat shoes, and sneakers becoming a common sight in the workplace. This dressed-down phenomenon seemed to touch only America, as Britain, Europe, Italy and others stuck to more formal apparel, often echoing the broad-shouldered, form-fitting 1920s style.

2014 – 2016

Business Formal: Professional men, drawing inspiration from on-screen trendsetters such as Mad Men, Hannibal, and Daniel Craig’s James Bond, took favour with houndstooth suits or grey mohair office suits. They would seek out single-vent, two-button fastening, narrow-lapelled outfits. Their colour palette consisted of charcoal greys, silver, and steel greys.

Luxury Sportswear and Workwear: An improving economy stimulates the fashion-forward elements of New York, London, Milan, and Paris to venture into more luxurious territories. Tailored marl sweatpants, hoodies with Cyrillic motifs, double-breasted sportcoats, unstructured blazers, cardigan sweaters, and chunky hiking boots were the norm rather than the exception.

Some of the more ubiquitous accessories included plaited leather or snakeskin belts, Ray-Ban wayfarer sunglasses, pork pie hats, and paisley scarfs.

2017 - Present

The relaxed look: Within the workplace, the current trend has swung towards a brown suit comeback, with unstructured suits making a similar resurgence in Britain, contrasting with the restrictive slim – fit fashion of previous years. Turtlenecks and polo shirts are to be commonly seen replacing the traditional dress shirts of yesteryear.