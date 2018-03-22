What's Inside The $1.3 Trillion Spending Deal Congress Is Expected To Pass

TOP STORIES
WHAT’S INSIDE THAT $1.3 TRILLION SPENDING PACKAGE DEAL CONGRESS IS EXPECTED TO PASS From the lifting of the ban on federal research on guns to whether or not there’s new money for the wall. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
THE ZUCKERBERG APOLOGY TOUR FINALLY BEGINS ”‘This is a major breach of trust, and I’m really sorry that this happened,’ Facebook head Mark Zuckerberg said during an interview with CNN’s Laurie Segall. He said the company would soon inform ‘everyone whose data was affected by these rogue apps’ that have misused users’ information. He added that he’s ‘sure’ someone is trying to influence the midterm elections.” All the while a Cambridge Analytica employee said the company, not Donald Trump, came up with the nickname “crooked Hillary.” [HuffPost]
POLICE FIND RECORDED ‘CONFESSION’ ON SUSPECTED AUSTIN BOMBER’S CELLPHONE Mark Anthony Conditt described in detail the seven bombs he had produced that terrorized the Austin area. And here’s how the police found him. [HuffPost]
TRUMP PLANS TO ANNOUNCE $50 BILLION IN ANNUAL TARIFFS AND OTHER PENALTIES ON CHINA “For its theft of technology and trade secrets.” [NYT]
‘ELECTED TO LEAD, NOT PROOFREAD’ A look at the typos and misspellings that plague the president’s tweets and White House press releases. [WaPo]
SAUDI PRINCE BOASTED HE HAD JARED KUSHNER ‘IN HIS POCKET’ “Crown Prince Mohammed told confidants that Kushner had discussed the names of Saudis disloyal to the crown prince.” [The Intercept]
WHAT’S BREWING
THESE STUNNING GIFS SHOWCASE PUERTO RICO’S ROAD TO RECOVERY Watch the floodwaters recede. [HuffPost]
CHARLOTTE PENCE: I BOUGHT THE JOHN OLIVER GAY BUNNY BOOK “He’s giving proceeds of the book to charity, and we’re also giving proceeds of our book to charity, so I really think that we can all get behind it.” [HuffPost]
“IT’S TIME TO CLEAR THE AIR” Here’s what marriage counselors think about couples that fart in front of one another. [HuffPost]
WE’LL DRINK TO THE NEWS That Amy Poehler is making a wine comedy. [HuffPost]
RIP HENRY CAVILL’S INFAMOUS MUSTACHE It was a good run. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
Boko Haram released over 100 kidnapped Nigerian school girls.
“Mark Zuckerberg tried to censor me when I published his Harvard application. Here it is again.”
A man died after getting his head stuck in a movie theater seat.
“This is Us” star Chrissy Metz says she was physically abused as a teen by her stepfather.
We love how Mark Hamill found a beautiful reminder of Carrie Fisher in his hotel room.
The “Stranger Things” stars stepped in when no one came to Aaron Alambat’s “Stranger Things”-themed birthday party.
Larry Kwong, the first player of color in the NHL and the son of Chinese immigrants, has died. He was 94.
HuffPost Personal: “What it’s like to date an older man at 17, then marry him.”
What to know about YouTube Red.
Just your friendly reminder that Judge Judy and Samuel L. Jackson have been best buds for years.
Mapping the least traveled road in each state.
A history, and judgment, on if the first member to leave a pop group “wins the breakup.”
Turns out Taylor Swift is the only person to sell 2 million copies of an album in the last two years.
And people are still having a hard time with this whole Melania as champion of stopping cyberbullying thing.
