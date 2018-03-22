What's Inside The $1.3 Trillion Spending Deal Congress Is Expected To Pass

WHAT’S INSIDE THAT $1.3 TRILLION SPENDING PACKAGE DEAL CONGRESS IS EXPECTED TO PASS From the lifting of the ban on federal research on guns to whether or not there’s new money for the wall. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

THE ZUCKERBERG APOLOGY TOUR FINALLY BEGINS ”‘This is a major breach of trust, and I’m really sorry that this happened,’ Facebook head Mark Zuckerberg said during an interview with CNN’s Laurie Segall. He said the company would soon inform ‘everyone whose data was affected by these rogue apps’ that have misused users’ information. He added that he’s ‘sure’ someone is trying to influence the midterm elections.” All the while a Cambridge Analytica employee said the company, not Donald Trump, came up with the nickname “crooked Hillary.” [HuffPost]

POLICE FIND RECORDED ‘CONFESSION’ ON SUSPECTED AUSTIN BOMBER’S CELLPHONE Mark Anthony Conditt described in detail the seven bombs he had produced that terrorized the Austin area. And here’s how the police found him. [HuffPost]

TRUMP PLANS TO ANNOUNCE $50 BILLION IN ANNUAL TARIFFS AND OTHER PENALTIES ON CHINA “For its theft of technology and trade secrets.” [NYT]

‘ELECTED TO LEAD, NOT PROOFREAD’ A look at the typos and misspellings that plague the president’s tweets and White House press releases. [WaPo]

SAUDI PRINCE BOASTED HE HAD JARED KUSHNER ‘IN HIS POCKET’ “Crown Prince Mohammed told confidants that Kushner had discussed the names of Saudis disloyal to the crown prince.” [The Intercept]

