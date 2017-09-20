Things are getting stranger on Netflix in October, but you might want to hold off before celebrating.
Yes, Season 2 of “Stranger Things” is coming on Oct. 27, and there will be a new stand-up special from Patton Oswalt and a slew of anticipated originals. A whole slew!
But at what cost ...
We already know Netflix is eventually losing Disney movies; however, the losses coming in October are almost equally upsetting. “30 Rock” is gone, “Malcolm in the Middle” is gone, “Friday Night Lights” is gone, gone, gone.
Clear eyes, full hearts ― Netflix is going to lose some great TV shows.
Here’s what’s arriving:
Oct. 1
- “88 Minutes”
- “A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song”
- “Before Midnight”
- “Blood Diamond”
- “Boogie Nights”
- “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”
- “Cleverman” (Season 2)
- “Death Sentence”
- “Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood”
- “Eagle vs. Shark”
- “Eyes Wide Shut”
- “Generation Iron 2”
- “Ghost Patrol”
- “I Love You, Man”
- “Ice Guardians”
- “Lockup: Disturbing the Peace: Collection 1”
- “Made of Honor”
- “Miss Congeniality”
- “Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous”
- “Must Love Dogs”
- “Never Let Me Go”
- “No Reservations”
- “Penelope”
- “PJ Masks” (Season 1)
- “Set Up”
- “The Reaping”
- “Tokyo Idols”
- “Tommy Boy”
- “Vanished”
- “Veronica”
Oct. 2
- “Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown”
- “Sleeping with Other People”
Oct. 3
- “13 Demons”
- “Rodney Carrington: Here Comes The Truth” (Netflix Original)
- “Cult of Chucky”
- “The Survivalist”
Oct. 4
- “Raw”
Oct. 5
- “Bonus Family (Bonusfamiljen)” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
- “Schitt’s Creek” (Season 3)
- “The Fosters” (Season 5)
Oct. 6
- “ID-0” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
- “Skylanders Academy” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “Suburra” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
- “The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson” (Netflix Original)
- “Word Party” (Season 3, Netflix Original)
Oct. 7
- “Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life”
- “Middle Man”
Oct. 10
- “Christina P: Mother Inferior” (Netflix Original)
- “The Skyjacker’s Tale”
Oct. 11
- “Donnie Darko”
Oct. 12
- “Fe de Etarras” (Netflix Original)
Oct. 13
- “El Especial de Alex Fernández, el Especial” (Netflix Original)
- “Kingdom of Us” (Netflix Original)
- “MINDHUNTER” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
- “Super Monsters” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
- “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby”
- “The Babysitter” (Netflix Original)
- “The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)” (Netflix Original)
- “Voltron: Legendary Defender” (Season 4, Netflix Original)
Oct. 15
- “Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses”
- “LEGO: City” (Season 1)
- “Money”
- “OtherLife”
- “She Makes Comics”
- “West Coast Customs” (Season 6)
Oct. 17
- “Patton Oswalt: Annihilation” (Netflix Original)
- “Slasher: Guilty Party” (Netflix Original)
Oct. 19
- “Wedding Unplanned”
Oct. 20
- “1922” (Netflix Original)
- “Haters Back Off” (Season 2)
- “One of Us” (Netflix Original)
- “Smurfs: The Lost Village”
- “The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story” (Netflix Original)
- “Wheelman” (Netflix Original)
Oct. 23
- “Meet the Robinsons”
- “While We’re Young”
Oct. 24
- “Wanted” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
- “Wanted” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “The Mist” (Season 1)
Oct. 25
- “The Hateful Eight”
- “The Final Master”
- “La Querida del Centauro” (Season 2)
Oct. 26
- “Strange Weather”
Oct. 27
- “Stranger Things” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold” (Netflix Original)
Oct. 28
- “Pup Star: Better 2Gether”
Oct. 30
- “Judah Friedlander: America Is the Greatest Country in the United States” (Netflix Original)
Oct. 31
- “Zumbo’s Just Desserts” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
Here’s what’s leaving:
Oct. 1
- “30 Rock” (Seasons 1 - 7)
- “A Love in Times of Selfies”
- “Across the Universe”
- “Barton Fink”
- “Bella”
- “Big Daddy”
- “Carousel”
- “Cradle 2 the Grave”
- “Crafting a Nation”
- “Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest”
- “Daddy’s Little Girls”
- “Dark Was the Night”
- “David Attenborough’s Rise of the Animals: Triumph of the Vertebrates” (Season 1)
- “Day of the Kamikaze”
- “Death Beach”
- “Dowry Law”
- “Dr. Dolittle: Tail to the Chief”
- “Friday Night Lights” (Seasons 1 - 5)
- “Happy Feet”
- “Heaven Knows, Mr. Allison”
- “Hellboy”
- “Kagemusha”
- “Laura”
- “Love Actually”
- “Malcolm in the Middle” (Seasons 1 - 7)
- “Max Dugan Returns”
- “Millennium”
- “Million Dollar Baby”
- “Mortal Kombat”
- “Mr. 3000”
- “Mulholland Dr.”
- “My Father the Hero”
- “My Name Is Earl” (Seasons 1 - 4)
- “One Tree Hill” (Seasons 1 - 9)
- “Patton”
- “Picture This”
- “Prison Break” (Seasons 1 - 4)
- “The Bernie Mac Show” (Seasons 1 - 5)
- “The Shining”
- “The Wonder Years” (Seasons 1 - 6)
- “Titanic”
Oct. 19
- “The Cleveland Show” (Seasons 1 - 4)
Oct. 21
- “Bones” (Seasons 5 - 11)
Oct. 27
- “Lie to Me” (Seasons 2 - 3)
- “Louie” (Seasons 1 - 5)
- “Hotel Transylvania 2”
Oct. 29
- “Family Guy” (Seasons 9 - 14)