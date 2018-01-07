What’s Missing in the Region’s Economic Growth Formula? Nurturing Young Female Entrepreneurs

Recently, when I attended the United Nation’s Women Economic Empowerment Conference in Sharjah, UAE I had the chance to meet women entrepreneurs from India, Sweden, the United States, and many Arab countries. It was an opportunity to discuss common challenges, exchange knowledge on certain topics and share our experience as entrepreneurs. One common theme was the amount of seemingly insurmountable odds women entrepreneurs have to go through in order to launch their own business.

NAMA Women With global women entrepreneurs at the UN’s Women’s Economic Empowerment Global Summit, UAE

I walked away from this event thinking how things would be now if our childhood was different. Why does it have to be so difficult for women to become entrepreneurs? And when they do pursue their entrepreneurial ambitions, why do they have to navigate more challenges than our male counterparts?

Yes, girls are encouraged to pursue education and are gaining an increasing number of jobs across the region, but the figures are far from reaching a tipping point. According to the latest International Labor Organization figures, female participation in the workforce for countries in the region can range from 15% in Jordan, 23% in Egypt, to 24% in Lebanon. Some countries are faring better, like UAE with 42% and Kuwait at 48%.

When we look to our region, the Middle East and North Africa has the highest youth unemployment rates in the world – hovering around 30%, and it is continuingly rising, particularly for young women.

To tackle this problem and unlock a huge part of the economy, we need to focus on nurturing young female entrepreneurs. Instead of encouraging our girls (to only) getting married and settling down after they graduate, we need to encourage them to participate in the economy. Some may argue that there aren’t enough employment opportunities for these women, but that’s when we should challenge traditional gender roles of which jobs are appropriate and which aren’t. More importantly, we should encourage these women to charge their own paths and start their own businesses.

This all starts at an early age. We need to educate young girls at school that entrepreneurship is a viable option for their future. We need to give them more than practical skills and financial literacy, we need to prepare them mentally for the challenges they will face. Change always begins at the grassroots level, and that means implementing entrepreneurship education within curriculums across the region.

Building the capacities and capabilities of future women entrepreneurs means we will have a stronger entrepreneurship ecosystem which translates into more profitable businesses that can go on to create job opportunities.

A report published by a well-known Swiss bank in 2016 said companies with at least one woman as a director generated a higher return on investment compared to companies with exclusively male boardrooms. The same report states that companies with at least 15% female senior management were 50% more profitable than those with less than 10% female senior management.

Here is another striking statistic that can serve as an example that women are catalysts for positive change in the region. According to Global Women’s Entrepreneurship Research, women are 1.17 times more likely than men to establish social ventures rather than only economic ventures. Women are also 1.23 times more likely to pursue environmental ventures.

Social change does not happen on its own, nor does it happen overnight, but our hope is that by changing the mindset of young girls, they will grow up and create a cultural shift. Governments across the region recognize this is crucial to jumpstarting economic growth in the region, but it’s up to us to create this change.