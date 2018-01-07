What's Modern PR and Why Do I Need A Peso?

On November 9, 2017, what would have been my father’s 78th birthday I made the decision to bundle all my education, training, resources and passion into creating a modern boutique public relations and media communications agency for GenX Women Authors and Speakers.

I threw caution to the wind closing out 2017 with plans to formally open the doors to Haute Pink PR on January 1, 2018. January also represents the 18 years since my father’s passing. There is no time like the present to dive into a new chapter of my life and give women a platform to use public and media relations to make a difference in the world.

Let’s dive into what is Modern PR and the PESO.

What is Modern Public Relations (PR) and why should I care?

I define Modern Public Relations (PR) as the place where all communication from traditional outlets and now the incredible amount of social chatter that comes through social media. It is a mastery of how to harness the press, bloggers, media outlets, and the social world all in one place to achieve the results for your business or brand.

In short, it’s the sweet spot of any communication you put out into the world from print, video, to a social post. It is all PR.

What are the 6 Pillars of Media and how does a PESO fit in? First, the PESO model was developed by was Gini Dietrich, author of Spin Sucks .

The PESO model is the heart of Haute Pink PR, it’s how we position clients at the right time, in front of the right people and with the right message. Perfecting this strategy has catapulted businesses to multiple six, seven figures, and beyond. It’s what sets the 1% apart from the rest.

Partnering with Haute Pink PR and implementing the PESO model creates a business and awareness strategy that is limitless add in a strategic and purposeful content strategy you’ve got pure gold.

The 4 Pillars of the Peso and the two additional pillars that create a business or brands modern PR sweet spot are:

#1 PAID MEDIA

Paid media refers to external marketing efforts that involve a paid placement. Paid media includes all forms of paid advertising, branded content, and display ads. Paid media is an essential component of revenue growth and brand awareness for online businesses.

#2 EARNED MEDIA

Earned media (or free media) refers to publicity gained through promotional efforts other than paid media advertising, which refers to publicity gained through advertising, or owned media, which refers to branding.

#3 SHARED MEDIA

Shared media, also known as social media, has become one of the most popular and cost-effective PR platforms. It includes postings to social sharing sites, such as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Pinterest.

#4 OWNED MEDIA

Owned media is your PR paradise. You have complete control over how to create and use each piece of content you create. However, there has to be a method to your madness.

#5 PAID OWNED MEDIA

Paid Owned Media is incentive based media exposure. Paid owned media is content that you provide to affiliates, brand ambassadors, native advertising channels and sponsored content.

#6 SHARED EARNED MEDIA

Shared Earned Media is the opposite of paid owned media, this is where you merge your Earned media mentions with your shared media mentions creating harmony with what we call Influencer Engagement. Fans, followers, leaders who are sharing your story, your message, your post and resulting in the conversion of naysayers and creating organic traffic. Shared earned media also is made up of partnerships with co-branding efforts, community service, charity tie-ins, etc.

On a daily basis, the Haute Pink PR team continually cultivates media relationships by communicates with hundreds of editors, journalists, bloggers, podcasters, and a variety media outlets ranging from local, regional, national, to international markets.

“If I was down to the last dollar of my marketing budget I’d spend it on PR!” – Bill Gates

Your time to benefit from the vast knowledge, intuitive, creative thinking and years of experience provided by Haute Pink PR, is right now.