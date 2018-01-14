What's New in Young Adult Fiction (2018)

Let’s face it: 2017 wasn’t a great year. Negativity reigned everywhere you went. And don’t get me started on the current political climate! Good thing we have books. We need great books more than ever — wonderful pieces of fiction that provide social awareness along with escapism.

Enter the #ownvoices Young Adult movement. The year 2017 brought us The Hate U Give (Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray), When Dimple Met Rishi (Sandhya Menon, Simon Pulse), and Everything I Never Told You (Celeste Ng, Penguin). It also brought us amazing Sci-Fi/Fantasy tales like Wintersong (S. Jae-Jones, Thomas Dune), Carve the Mark (Veronica Roth, Katherine Tegen Books), and A Court of Wings and Ruins (Book #3 of Thorn and Roses series, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury). We even got a YA romance parody with Brooding YA Hero (Carrie Ann DiRisio, SkyPony Press).

Hold on to your nose, because 2018 guarantees amazing things! Your nose will be stuck in a book for most of the year. Here are a few to get you started.

Simon & Schuster

You’ll Miss Me When I’m Gone (Rachel Lynn Solomon, Simon & Schuster). This wonderful debut tackles various subjects using a romantic undertone. With a gripping storyline centered on family loss, sibling conflict, dysfunctional family dynamics, and forbidden love, there’s a little bit of something for everyone.

SkyHorse Publishing

Chainbreaker (Tara Sim, SkyPony Press). In this gripping sequel to cult steampunk favorite Timekeeper, you’ll revisit the adorable Danny Hart and his clock spirit-slash-love interest Colton as they continue to fight against time. This amazing novel contains LGBTQ and biracial characters in a Victorian England controlled by clock towers. You won’t be able to put this one down.

Imprint

Winner Take All (Laurie Devore, Macmillan). Cedar Woods Prep Academy is for the elite, which is why working-class teen Nell has to try twice as hard to be number one at everything. Sparks flame when rich and cocky Jackson threatens to take away all the success that Nell has ever wanted.

SoHo Press

Love, Hate & Other Filters (Samira Ahmed, SoHo Press). This intriguing coming-of-age debut will rival Thomas’s The Hate U Give with its sensitive and must-read tale of an Indian-American Muslim teen and her battle with Islamophobia. She must also find a balance between her family’s expectations and her dreams. This book was the hardest to obtain for review, but it was worth going the extra mile for it.

Some honorable future releases: Shadowsong (Wintersong Book #2, S. Jae-Jones), From Twinkle, With Love (Sandhya Menon), Girl Made of Stars (Ashley Herring Blake), Before I Let Go (Marieke Nijkamp), As You Wish (Chelsea Sedoti), Fat Girl On a Plane (Kelly deVos), American Panda (Gloria Chao), and Beneath the Haunting Sea (Joanna Ruth Meyer).