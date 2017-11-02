What's the Best Approach to Learning a Programming Language?

Learning to program is like learning to write, or to be an artist. There’s a certain amount of talent and relevant skill you already have. Then there’s practice, and practice, and more practice, picking up a new technique or tool as you master what you’ve learned so far.

Here’s what worked best for me in learning to program, and learning significant new programming languages.

Understand the why. What is the language for? What is it good for? Why should I learn it, what will it let me to do that I can’t do today? Survey what you don’t know yet, and learn what you can. For your first step, do a ‘hello world,’ print the numbers 1 to 20, or make a simple calculator. Once you’re good at that, skim through the other language features to see which ones make sense and can help you do things you understand. Find interesting things to do. Don’t learn in a vacuum. You need to use things practically, you need to build muscle memory on the right way to use them. Figure out something you’re interested in. If you like books, maybe you want to write programs to analyze word count, sentence structure, what have you. If you like stocks, maybe you want to be able to parse a series of stock quotes and look for patterns. Find something interesting enough that solving it is possible, and motivates you. Practice what you know and what you’ve just learned. Program. Get stuck, learn how to get unstuck. Get fluent at describing your current difficulty in Google question form. There’s always an answer out there you can understand, you just have to find it. Practice, practice, practice. Rinse and repeat. Go back to ‘survey…’ and repeat. Each cycle you’ll know a little more, and understand things better.

Build a support system of like-minded people. Find someone else who is learning to program and at about your level. Always try to find the answer yourself for at least thirty minutes before asking someone else. Be generous in your time helping others, but make sure they learn. This is best for everyone.

I’ve tried learning by reading books on programming, or books on a new language. Despite my experience and the number of languages I’ve already learned, it just doesn’t work. I have to use the programming language, learn the tools, and build real things. Don’t be surprised if this is the case for you, too.