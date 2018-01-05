What’s the Best Email Service Provider for Affiliate Marketers

The choice of the Email Service Provider determines the prospect of success you can achieve in the marketing campaign you put in use. No business can survive without an email provider as emails remain the most official way you can engage your existing and prospecting clients. The challenge that most marketers face is how to select the Best Email Service Provider in a digital world that present numerous option thus confusing.

The best Email Provider is the one that enables you toestablish emails that engage. Also, it should allow you to manage your contacts as well as letting you trail the performance of your email campaigns. Here are Email Service Providers that you need to give priority and adequate considerations while selecting an appropriate email campaign tool;

1. AWeber

Whether your business is small, medium, or even large, AWeberis very popular among Email Service Providers around the globe. Many marketers find AWeber ideal for their business plan as it’s easy to use and also compatible with several platforms including WordPress.

When you subscribe to AWeber, it gives you a thirty-day free trial and after which you begin to pay at least $19 per month.

2. GetResponse

It’s a popular email marketing tool that many marketers find easy to use it doesn’t pose achallenge to even beginners. GetResponse comes with incredible tools that will allow you to launch smart automated campaigns. The presence of Drag and drop builder can allow you to create campaigns for specific group thus effective for increasing your profits.

3. MailChimp

ChimpMail is a popular email marketing service provider that has easy to use interfaces accompanied by sufficient support tools. MailChimp is compatible with several platforms including WordPress, Magento, and Shopify. Other reasons why MailChimp may be ideal for your campaigns are;

· An everlasting free plan that allows you to send 12,000 emails to up to 2000 subscribers.

· Offers support to subscribers in the form of live chats, videos, emails, and tutorials.

4. ConvertKit

ConvertKit is largely used by bloggers, marketers, and authors because of the success that it grants to its users. The Email Service Provider comes with enticing email signing form that enables your clients to subscribe to your campaigns. Also, the auto-responder that it comes with is what you need to send drip emails.

ConvertKit is powerful when it comes to marketing,and that’s surely another reason why marketers and bloggers prefer it. The pricing for ConvertKit begins from $29 per month which is accompaniedby a 30-day refund policy.

5. Constant Contact

Constant Contact is one of the world most used Email Service Provider given that even beginners can easily use it. It allows its users to manage email templates, email lists, and contacts. Constant Contact grants an easy tracking and reporting for each account you open. Moreover, the support that it offers in the form of live chats, community support, and library resource. It’s the best Email Service Provider if you need training and seminars within your locality.

6. ActiveCampaign

If you need an Email Service Provider that blends both CRM, sales, email marketing, and automation, you shouldn’t shop further than ActiveCampaign. Apart from having an email template editor and a mobile-friendly signup form, it comes with essential tools for creating smarter email marketing campaigns.

For just a minimum of $9 per month, you can enjoy the benefits of ActiveCampaign including SMS to track on how your campaigns are progressing. Beginners can requesta demo platform even though it comes with limited features. For the lovers of WordPress, ActiveCampaignintegrates pretty well with WordPress and other platforms.

7. ReachMail

If you’re seeking to attract affiliate offers and push your emails beyond spam continuously, ReachMail will suit you best. It’s needless to notify you that you’ll be within potentials of making money if you reach the inbox. ReachMail is conscious of the shared IP pools thus will allow you to send emails to senders that have ahigher reputation in pursuit for success.

ReachMail guarantees a service known as Free Deliverability Consulting which will help you achieve a sustainable affiliate email marketing program whenever you have a good list or a great offer. Be sure that ReachMail will partner with you in setting up and adapt to various configurations according to your data requirements.

8. Campaign Monitor

If you’re looking for an inexpensive Email Service Provider that grants you a 24/7 support via email and support forum. It comes with an easy to use A/B testing, social sharing tools, optimization, and tracking. The sweetest thing about Campaign Monitor is that it permits you to personalize every email with the help of the rich customer data.

9. MadMimi

The Email Service Provider can provide affiliate marketers with an ideal opportunity to reach their client base at no cost if they so wish. However, the services are limited and restricted. For instance, the free program only carters for 100 subscribers and a paltry 25 image hosting.

However, you have an opportunity to upgrade by paying to allow you customize to email HTML and set up drip campaigns. It’s ideal for home business and beginners who want master the art of marketing.

10. Target Hero

This is another free program that gives you 1000 contacts and feeds you with unlimited emails. However, if you need above 1000 subscribers,then you need to upgrade your account by paying to enjoy the best Email Service Provider for home business. Other features that it comes with include;

· A powerful WYSIWYG editor and image hosting.

· SMS verification to activate an account.

· Real-time analytics.

Final word