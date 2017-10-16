What's the Best Way to Prepare for Interviews at a Career Fair?

What's the best way to prepare for meeting with companies at a university career fair? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.
Answer by Brittony Keller, University Recruiting Manager, on Quora:
Apply and interview with purpose and a game plan.
I think candidates error on the side of giving out too many resumes at a career fair in fear of not getting any responses, but that can actually make your search harder in the end. If you don’t know what you want to work on or what type of environment you want to be in, or what you really want out of this experience, the decision process is going to be really difficult when you’re trying to evaluate your job offers.
Do your homework:
As you prepare to attend your school’s career fair, see what companies will be there and do your homework.
- Check out their careers page.
- What positions are they hiring for?
- Where are they located?
- What’s their company mission?
- What are their values?
- What’s their internship or new grad program like?
- What’s the product? Would you be excited to work on this product?
- What are you specifically looking for in your next internship? Or, what are you looking for in your first full-time position?
So, apply and interview with purpose and a game plan.
This question originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world. You can follow Quora on Twitter, Facebook, and Google+. More questions:
CONVERSATIONS