What's the Best Way to Prepare for Interviews at a Career Fair?

What's the best way to prepare for meeting with companies at a university career fair?

I think candidates error on the side of giving out too many resumes at a career fair in fear of not getting any responses, but that can actually make your search harder in the end. If you don’t know what you want to work on or what type of environment you want to be in, or what you really want out of this experience, the decision process is going to be really difficult when you’re trying to evaluate your job offers.