What’s the Future of Augmented Reality?

Imagine someone telling you that in less than ten years you won’t own a smartphone. It’s a hard pill to swallow considering the unprecedented adoption of smartphones since their debut in the mid 90s.

While smartphones have experienced a meteoric rise over the last couple decades, there is always bigger and better. In this case, ‘bigger and better’ is smaller, faster, and fits right over your eyes. We’re talking about augmented reality (AR) smart glasses.

AR smart glasses have been in development since early 2012 and are continuing to gain traction. Microsoft and Google have developed their versions of wearable technology that changes the way you see the world around you. However, there are certain obstacles that all major smart glass manufacturers need to address first, the first of which is ergonomics.

Smart glasses are the next evolution of the smart device, but they currently lack mainstream recognition. Of the twenty five plus companies with glasses available to the public, none feature a field of view of more than 45 to 50 degrees. They all have large plastic housings that cover the internal processing units, a major inconvenience on a facial accessory. This is an obstacle that smart glass creators will need to overcome to make it a mainstream product.

“One of the first things that need to be addressed is the size and weight of the glasses. Thankfully, there is a widely adopted standard for this in the form of regular spectacles. In addition, as approximately 75% of the population use corrective lenses, AR glasses need to be able to incorporate corrective lenses to ensure user comfort and personal style preferences.” Clifford Gross, Ph.D, is the CEO of Lucyd, an ICO-backed AR tech company developing the only pair of smart glasses with a main focus on ergonomics.

With so little exposure to smart glasses, the world is expected to have many questions about what they are, what they can do, and what to expect in the future. As the industry continues to expand, more of this will become visible to the general public, but there are some indicators of what’s to come. The following are the three main areas of change in AR over the next few years:

Convergence of Smart Devices

By 2025, smart glasses will outsell smartphones. More people will be seeing the world through clear lenses than starting at a miniaturized phone screen. In his book The Fourth Transformation, Robert Scoble says that by 2025, smart glasses will be the primary digital device of all tech users and they will “leave their phones at home and [will] not miss them.”

Smart glasses are already superseding smartphones. They operate independent of them with their own processing power. They do not require a constant tether to a secondary device. That link continues to get smaller and smaller as AR technology advances. When smart glasses have an independent cell signal and competitive processing power, the smartphone will simply be a more convoluted, inconvenient version of wearable smart technology. Why carry your phone when you can wear it?

Mobilizing the Smart Assistant

“Alexa, how long will I be stuck in traffic for?”

Smart assistants are revolutionizing the way we interact with technology and the world around us. Companies like Amazon are expanding our mobile access to our AI-assistants for easy use on the go. This is an upward trend that will continue into the evolution of AR and smart glasses. Smart assistants are only as versatile as the platform they exist on. Imagine directions for example: you can ask your smartphone where to go, but only your glasses can show you.

The pairing of smart glasses and smart assistants allows for the super-positioning of practical information directly in front of you. All of the usual data download a smart assistant offers will take place in the context of a visual experience. Google Assistant, Siri and Alexa will all introduce themselves in a new way on your field-of-view.

Gross mentions, “We believe that next generation headsets will incorporate highly sophisticated speech recognition and interaction capabilities with Google voice and Siri. Interaction with these AI tools should be hands-free in terms of switches and controls, with voice and bone conduction speakers.”

Next Frontier of Advertising

Digital ad spend in the US was roughly $83 billion with more than half of that going towards mobile ads. That is heavily reactive to the fact that 71% of all Internet access in the US was done via a mobile device. Come 2025 when mobile devices are second to smart glasses, another shift will occur and favor AR facing ads. A switch from smartphone to AR, however, will be very different than what has occurred with personal computers.

Digital advertising on an AR-based platform unlocks limitless potential that doesn’t exist on current digital devices. Location-based advertising becomes digital overlays on storefronts. Banner ads become elements of the users field-of-view. The possibilities for advertisers are endless when interacting with consumers in this futuristic medium. In reality, it isn’t that far away.

“As consumer time spent on the smartphone has increased over the past three years, so has the US mobile advertising budget. When AR begins to gain traction in the smart device market, the same upward trend in ad spend will be seen towards smart glasses,” says Gross.

Our current digital assistant is far and away the smartphone, an input-output device that we can take with us anywhere. More and more however, those inputs are moving from taps and keystrokes to voice commands. Smartphones lack the ability to respond in kind with outputs closer connected to our sensory faculties.